The Oaks at Boca Raton Hosts Touch A Heart Foundation Charity Event

The Oaks at Boca Raton partnered with Touch A Heart Foundation on Monday, January 23, 2017 to host the 13th Annual “Spa Day” charity event, a day of healthy hearts and helping others. Richard O’Neil, General Manager for The Oaks at Boca Raton stated, “It was great to see so many generous people come out to support this great cause. Our staff worked tirelessly for the last six months planning and preparing for the event. We were honored for the opportunity to work with Touch A Heart Foundation.”

Nearly 300 participants, volunteers and spa providers gathered to spend the day relaxing, shopping, eating, and getting mini spa services such as blow-outs, make-up, facials, manicures, spray tans and massages from professionals who donated their time for this important cause. Tennis clinics and psychic readings were also available. In addition, guests enjoyed complimentary Pilates and yoga classes. The Touch A Heart Boutique included jewelry, home accessories, skincare products, sunglasses, active wear, make-up and more! Attendee Robyn Schiller said, “This event was so much fun and for such a great cause. The Oaks at Boca Raton and Touch A Heart Foundation made everything so enjoyable and had something for everyone. Not to mention, The Oaks at Boca Raton was the ideal event site. The clubhouse, The Oak Room Restaurant, the pool, spa, fitness and tennis courts were immaculate and created the perfect environment for this special day.”

Touch A Heart Foundation is a non-profit 501(c) (3) dedicated to enriching the lives of less fortunate children in the South Florida tri-county area. Jenifer Kaufman, Executive Director, stated, “We raised over $35,000 at the event for Touch A Heart Foundation, which will sustain our programs for the year. As a result, 50 family “adoptions” plus 12 group programs will be generated throughout the year to enrich the lives of children by giving them the opportunity to learn a new life skill.”

For more information on Touch A Heart Foundation and how you can help, please visit http://www.touchaheartfoundation.org. For more information on The Oaks at Boca Raton, please visit The Oaks at Boca Raton website at http://www.theoaksatbocaraton.net or contact Marketing/Events Director Eric Redden at 561-482-3230.