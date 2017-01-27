The 1.5 day Cutting-Edge Issues in Asbestos Litigation Conference draws in hundreds of the nation’s top industry professionals with an extensive lineup providing balanced perspectives and updates on the hottest topics in asbestos and toxic tort litigation. The carefully designed agenda includes renowned plaintiff and defense attorneys, in-house counsel, insurance professionals, judges and industry experts.

Conference Chairs:

John D. Cooney, Esq., Cooney & Conway, Chicago, IL

Timothy L. Krippner, Esq., Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney, Ltd., Chicago, IL

Lisa L. Oberg, Esq., Dentons, Oakland, CA

Jeffrey B. Simon, Esq., Simon Greenstone Panatier Bartlett, PC, Dallas, TX

Panel discussions will focus on:

Top Emerging Trends in Asbestos Litigation

Are Industrial and Commercial Talc the New Frontier in Asbestos Litigation?

Jurisdictional Updates

In-House Counsel and Insurance Perspectives

DNA Discussion

The Long Tail of Discovery Obligations: What are the Current Ethical Responsibilities of Litigants and Their Attorneys?

The conference also includes a Women in Business Lunch which has become a Perrin Conferences’ signature event that features compelling discussions and is always well-attended.

In addition to exclusive learning, information sharing, and networking opportunities, CLE Accreditation for this conference will be provided as requested by attendees, including an hour of ethics.

For more information, registration and hotel accommodations, please visit http://www.PerrinConferences.com.

***

About Perrin Conferences

As the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education (CE/CLE) in an atmosphere of learning, networking and sharing. The company’s conferences attract influential leaders and foremost talent in the legal industry to discuss current topics in litigation through mock trials, presentations and webinars, setting the standard in professional litigation education and networking.