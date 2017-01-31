Ferrari-Carano Releases New Rosé in Time for Valentine's Day

Label for Ferrari-Carano's newest wine and first nationally-distributed rose At Ferrari-Carano, we celebrate our Italian heritage through our love of food and entertaining, so a sunny, food-friendly Italian-style rosé is a thrilling addition to our wine family.

Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery has announced the debut of the brand’s long-anticipated rosé: 2016 Dry Sangiovese Rosé. Hitting shelves in early February, the wine’s pretty pink color and flexibility with food make it an ideal wine for Valentine’s Day sipping. At just $14 SRP, the winery anticipates it will be a top seller now through the warm spring and summer months, and beyond.

“At Ferrari-Carano, we celebrate our Italian heritage through our love of food and entertaining, so a sunny, food-friendly Italian-style rosé is a thrilling addition to our wine family,” says Owner Rhonda Carano.

Sonoma County’s 2016 growing season was widely regarded as the best in years, providing excellent conditions to grow this new wine. Executive Winemaker Sarah Quider says, “In August, we experienced particularly cool weather that led to a gradual accumulation of sugars and flavors in the grapes. This created ideal ripening conditions of our sangiovese crop, resulting in beautifully balanced aromas and flavors.”

Quider describes this 100-percent sangiovese rosé as having a lovely salmon hue, aromas and flavors of fresh-picked wild berries, mouthwatering acidity and an elegant finish. Recommended food pairings include salad, fresh seafood, game meats, and soft cheeses. A recipe for Rhonda Carano’s favorite pairing---Duck Salad with Raspberries, Oranges, Arugula and Cracklings---is available on Ferrari-Carano’s website: http://www.ferrari-carano.com/recipes/duck-salad-with-raspberries-oranges-arugula-cracklings/

About Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery

Founded initially as a small wine farm in 1981 by hospitality-industry pioneers Don and Rhonda Carano, the Ferrari-Carano family of brands now comprises the very best in hospitality, wine and food experiences in California’s North Bay region. The portfolio comprises destination wineries in Sonoma (Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery) and Mendocino (Lazy Creek Vineyards) counties; three wine production facilities; 26 estate-owned vineyards spanning more than 1,900 acres across three counties; the 44-room Vintners Inn and John Ash & Co. Restaurant; and Seasons of the Vineyard Tasting Bar & Boutique in Healdsburg. Ferrari-Carano is one of the region’s leaders, setting the bar for the highest standard in hospitality, wine quality and sustainability.