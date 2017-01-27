CheapOair Announces Top Cities for Lunar New Year 2017 Celebrations

CheapOair

Visiting East Asia may be the most authentic way to experience the Lunar New Year, but there are plenty of places to ring in the Year of the Rooster in the United States. CheapOair®, a leading flights-focused hybrid travel agency, has identified the top cities across the country where Americans can go for over-the-top celebrations, award-winning parades, and traditional dragon dances.

Los Angeles, California

On February 4th, Los Angeles will celebrate the Lunar New Year with the 118th Annual Golden Dragon Parade. This parade is the highlight of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Southern California and attracts over 100,000 spectators every year. It features over two dozen floats and marching bands, firecrackers, and plenty of confetti.

New York, New York

The Lunar New Year in New York City consists of several days of celebrations including multiple parades. The Firecracker Ceremony kicks off the start of the New Year on January 28th with dancing dragons and drummers performing at the Sara Roosevelt Park. The main event is the Lunar New Year Parade and Festival on February 5th, which attracts nearly half a million spectators each year to the Chinatown neighborhood in Manhattan.

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago‘s Chinatown neighborhood is over 100 years old and still maintains its commitment to fostering the Chinese culture and traditions. This year’s parade takes place on February 5th and will feature the famous 100-foot-long dragon costume brought to life by traditional dancers. Attendees can also expect to see marching bands accompanying a myriad of colorful floats.

San Francisco, California

San Francisco’s Chinese New Year Festival and Parade is known as one of the oldest and largest celebrations outside of Asia. The parade began in the 1860’s when the Chinese population in the city was rapidly growing and wanted to celebrate share their culture with other residents. Today the parade attracts over 1 million spectators and has been recognized as one of the top ten parades in the world by the International Festivals and Events Association. This year’s parade will be held on February 11th and will include elaborate floats, lion dancers, Chinese acrobats, and the signature 268- foot Golden Dragon.

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston’s Chinatown is the third largest Chinese community in the United States and is known to host an authentic celebration with lion dances, drums, firecrackers and more. Food vendors and local restaurants also serve traditional Chinese New Year dishes specifically for the occasion. This year’s celebrations are scheduled for February 12th.

