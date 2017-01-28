Inventist "Kickstarts" the Iota: a Person E-Vehicle

Iota by Inventist Wow what a ride!

Inventist launches the smallest, greenest, most convenient e-vehicle ever invented, the Iota. It has 8" wheels and weigh as little as 8lbs.

Inventist has a working prototype and are now in the final stages of testing and fine-tuning. As people already know from riding the Solowheel and Hovertrax, Inventist self-balancing technology is the best in the industry. They only use high-quality battery packs and motors, and a full suite of electronic safety features.

Here’s the link the Kickstart campaign. https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/687658339/solowheel-iota-a-mini-personal-e-vehicle?token=38748cc2

For more information contact:

Claude E. Rorabaugh

Chief Product Evangelist

cerorabaugh(at)inventist(dot)com

Inventist

http://www.Inventist.com