Adventure Dental, Vision & Orthodontics a leading provider of high-quality dental and vision care to children aged 6 months to 20 years, will be supporting the annual National Give Kids A Smile® program at locations nationwide throughout the month of February.

The American Dental Association Foundation’s Give Kids A Smile program is held annually during National Children’s Dental Health Month to:



Provide free, easily accessible dental services to qualifying children

Raise awareness of the epidemic of untreated dental disease

Dental services offered as a part of this program include: dental exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments, fillings, x-rays, sealants and extractions

Free dental appointments can be scheduled for qualifying children at the Adventure Dental, Vision & Orthodontics locations below:

COLORADO

Aurora

15121 E. Mississippi Ave | 303-802-1022

2/13 through 2/17

9333 E. Colfax Ave | 720-257-5332

2/13 and 2/15

Lakewood

6695 W. Colfax Ave | 720-279-2266

2/14, 2/16 and 2/17

Longmont

1739 N. Main Street | 303-834-6400

2/6 through 2/10

KANSAS

Wichita

980 S. Oliver St. | 316-221-3008

2/6 through 2/10

MARYLAND

Essex

1346 Eastern Blvd. | 410-406-3006

2/13 through 2/17

VIRGINIA

Richmond

5322 Chamberlayne Rd. | 804-266-5040

2/8 through 2/10

To qualify for free care with the Give Kids A Smile program, children need to be under the age of 21 and not currently covered by Medicaid or private insurance. Space is limited, so all program participants need to call first to schedule.

Access to affordable dental services for children continues to be an under met need in the United States. In fact, according to the Guide to Children’s Dental Care in Medicaid, tooth decay is the single most common chronic disease among U.S. children. Lower-income and minority children are far less likely to have routine dental checkups and suffer disproportionate rates of tooth decay with 80 percent of cavities in permanent teeth impacting just 25 percent of U.S. children.

All Adventure Dental, Vision & Orthodontics locations will be celebrating Dental Health Month throughout February with special games and prizes to educate patients and parents about the benefits of regular dental care. See what patients have to say about their experience at Adventure Dental.

About Adventure Dental, Vision & Orthodontics

Adventure Dental, Vision & Orthodontics is 100% focused on delivering quality care to children in underserved communities. With offices nationwide, Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics has been helping children ages six months through 20 years gain access to the care they need since 2006. Their kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive.

To learn more visit mydentalvisioncare.com/givesmiles or call us at 719/323-2366.

Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adventuredentalvision/

