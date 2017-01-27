The Lucky Cupcake Company Logo "We’re moving–but we aren’t going anywhere." – Joanne Jarin, Founder & Head Pastry Chef

The Mad Hatter might have billed it as an “un-Moving Party”—so that’s exactly what The Lucky Cupcake Co. has decided to call it.

Saturday, Feb. 4 will mark the famous Plumsteadville bakeshop’s last day at its original Kellers Church Rd. storefront before merging with its popular Peddler’s Village location in March.

“We’re moving–but we aren’t going anywhere,” said Joanne Jarin, Founder and Head Pastry Chef.

It’s a bittersweet occasion for the original Bucks County confectionery. Jarin learned in late December that the Plumstead Crossing Business Park, where The Lucky Cupcake Co. has been a tenant since first cutting the ribbon in 2010, has been sold. To the disappointment of Jarin and Plumsteadville residents alike, the Business Park’s new ownership opted not to renew The Lucky Cupcake Co.’s lease, which expires at the end of February.

Fortunately for residents, The Lucky Cupcake Co. will continue to offer its Sweet Delivery Service™ in and around Plumsteadville for birthday parties, graduations, holiday celebrations and weddings. Still, as the staple Upper Bucks bakery rapidly approaches its final day with a Plumsteadville storefront, Jarin thinks it’s important to say thanks.

“We’ve done amazing things out of this location,” said Jarin. “We made it on Cupcake Wars. We were able to open a second location. It’s been a wonderful seven years in Plumsteadville.”

As a token of gratitude to the community, The Lucky Cupcake Co. will partner with Doylestown-based Once Upon a Dream (http://www.OnceUponADreamPrincessParties.com), a Specialty Children’s Event Planner, to offer an afternoon of “cupcakes, crumpets and tea,” in addition to face painting and balloon-making. Door prizes will include chances to win a Lucky Cupcake Princess Birthday Party package, Lucky Cupcake hoodies and Ts and, of course, cupcakes. Most importantly, Lucky Cupcake’s Feb. 4 patrons will enjoy “a very special visit from Alice and her Wonderland friends.”

And for the young-at-heart? The Lucky Cupcake Co. staff will be on-hand to demonstrate the art of fondant making—making it a “fond-ant” farewell for the grown-ups, too.

“We plan to reopen another Upper Bucks store in the very near future,” said Jarin. “So it’s not goodbye; it’s kind of, ‘Seeya Soon.’”

This event is free and open to the public, and will be held from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The retail store will be open its normal Saturday hours, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lucky Cupcake Co. will continue to accept orders via phone at (267) 362-5136 and at its Peddler’s Village retail store, Shop No. 29, Routes 202 & 263 in Lahaska, throughout the month of February.

If You Go

What: The Lucky Cupcake Co.’s Very Merry Un-Moving Party: A Plumsteadville Farewell

Where: The Lucky Cupcake Co., Plumstead Crossing, Keller’s Church Rd., Plumsteadville

When: Saturday, Feb. 4, Noon - 3 p.m.

RSVP: No RSVP required; drop-in only

About The Lucky Cupcake Company

Everyone has a favorite cupcake, and The Lucky Cupcake Co., the original Bucks County bakeshop, has them all. Since 2010, The Lucky Cupcake Co.’s team of bakers and pastry chefs have hand-made each cupcake for showers, graduations, birthdays, weddings and virtually every other occasion. The Lucky Cupcake Co. is proud to offer an assortment of desserts as personal- and party-size cakes, including cheesecakes, bombs, tarts, bars and pies. An ever-changing selection of delicious dessert specialties is sure to leave you feeling lucky!

Learn more about The Lucky Cupcake Co. at http://www.TheLuckyCupcakeCompany.com.