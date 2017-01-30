"This year we have had many new companies inquire and sign up for the show that the variety of companies showcasing their products and services will be the best ever." exclaimed Casey Silversmith, Kid Expo Sales Manager.

The Annual Fredericksburg Kid Expo, with presenting Sponsor Fredericksburg Parent Magazine, is right around the corner!

It is the heart of winter in Virginia. That means many parents are struggling to cure cabin fever in their children. A solution can be found at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center on Saturday, February 11 from 10am - 5pm and Sunday, February 12 from 11am - 4pm.

The Fredericksburg Kid Expo is an event for Babies, Tots, Kids, Tweeners and the Entire Family. Enjoy an exciting weekend where expecting parents, new and seasoned moms and dads, child caretakers, and grandparents are guaranteed to discover something new from a wide variety of vendors showcasing: clubs, activities, schooling, day cares, health care, toys and so much more. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to go out with the kids as a family and have fun while learning and enjoying new experiences.

But most of all, the Kid Expo is all about fun for the kids, which is why there are so many fun themed interactive features that everyone in the family can enjoy. Some of these special attractions include the following with more being added every day.

Fred Parent Magazine: Come to the FredParent booth at the Kids Expo and have your child’s picture taken and imposed on a picture that looks like you are on the front of an issue of the Fred Parent Magazine. Plus this will enter you into the Fred Parent Cover Contest, which could land your child on a real front cover of a 2017 FredParent Magazine. A portion of the $5 entry fees will benefit a local non-profit.



Free Entertainment for the Kids:

Meet a Princess

Soap Box Derby Car Rides

Fredericksburg Largest Sand Box

Free Chick Fil a Samples on Saturday

Petting Zoo

Pony Rides

Lego Train Displays

Inflatables – by KD’z Kidz World

K-9 Demos

On site fire safety and EMS instructions

Ambulance, Tower Truck, Fire Truck, Police Cruisers and their operators



Demonstrations / Seminar on Stage:

Dancing Studio performances Martial Arts Demonstrations and board breaking

Education Seminars from array of vendors from the show



Wegmans will be onsite with samples to encouraging healthy snack eating!



Kids activities for a $2:

Train rides

Slot Car Races

Model Car Race Track Races



Caricatures & Face Painting: $5



These attractions are just the tip of the iceberg of the fun kids will have at the Fredericksburg Kids Expo Saturday and Sunday, February 11th and 12th at the Fredericksburg Expo Center. For more information and to purchase discounted advance tickets visit: http://www.FredericksburgKidsExpo.com.

The Fredericksburg Expo Center. Gotta Be There. This is a Ballantine Management Group Production.

Fredericksburg Kids Expo Fact Sheet

Presenting Sponsor:

Fredericksburg Parent Magazine



Where:

Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center

Exit 130B - Fredericksburg VA

When:

Saturday, February 11: 10am-5pm

Sunday, February 12: 11am-4pm

Admission:

Tickets are available online at a discounted rate or at regular price at the door.



Adults At Door: $8 | Online: $7”

Seniors (60+) At Door: $7 | Online $6”

Kids (4 - 12) At Door: $3 | Online: $2* • Kids 3 & Under: Free

Tickets are good both days

*processing fees apply