Larry Jordan Appointed New Board Member of TTA Appraisal Co, Inc

TTA Appraisal - Delivering the Promise Larry brings a wealth of industry related experience, as well as the insights that come from running numerous successful national corporations.

TTA Appraisal Co. Inc. today announced that Larry Jordan, former President of SCA Franchising Company, former President of SCA Appraisal Company and former President of the PDA Corporation (Property Damage Appraisers) was appointed to TTA’s Board of Directors.

“Larry has extraordinary expertise not only in the material damage appraisal industry, but in global business development as a whole. We are truly delighted that he is joining TTA,” said Jon Gironda, TTA Appraisal CEO.

Jordan served SCA Appraisal Company in Burbank, CA in various Executive positions from 2007 thru 2016. During that time, Jordan led the company through the transition from a wholly owned corporate business model to a nationwide franchise presence. Prior to SCA, Jordan served as President of PDA Corporation in Fort Worth, TX from 1993 to 2006. During Jordan’s time at PDA, he nurtured the organization into a claims management powerhouse and to become the largest independent claims network in the United States. Jordan also held a number of leadership positions at Firestone Tire Corp, Meineke Automotive Corp, Maaco organizations, along with numerous start-ups to his credit.

Jordan received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Lamar University in Beaumont TX, and added advanced post graduate studies from Pepperdine University.

“Larry brings a wealth of industry related experience, as well as the insights that come from running numerous successful national corporations. He will be a great addition to our board,” said Steve Schoeneck, President of TTA Appraisal Co.

“I am honored to join the TTA board and work with this exceptional team,” Jordan said. “TTA has become a leader in the independent appraisal industry in a very short time due to their passion for quality, their innovative technology, and their undying commitment to deliver exceptional quality to their claims industry partners. I look forward to sharing my experiences and contributing to the direction and growth of this leading-edge, future-thinking organization.”

Founded in 1998 as a regional independent appraisal company, and then expanded to a national scale in 2010, TTA Appraisal Company has grown to be, not only the nation’s largest Heavy Truck and Equipment material damage appraisal organization, but the fastest growing Auto, RV, Cycle, Marine and Property appraisal company in just a few short years. With the acquisition of the best talent in the independent appraisal industry combined with the release of their revolutionary field inspection technology in March 2017, TTA is setting their sights on becoming the very first global independent material damage appraisal company and to be the first independent appraisal company to set cycle time and severity standards as never seen before in the industry.