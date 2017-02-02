Aptus Court Reporting Acquires Barristers’ Reporting Service

Aptus Court Reporting continues its rapid expansion trajectory with the acquisition of Barristers’ Reporting Service. A well-known pillar of the community, the addition of Barristers solidifies the commitment to providing quality court reporting and innovative solutions on a global scale.

Founded in 1987 by Beth C. Drain, CSR and Forrest L. Drain, Barristers’ Reporting Service has provided quality court reporting services to clients across Southern California and beyond for over 30 years.

Aptus Court Reporting is recognized as a major resource utilizing advanced technology to deliver superior customer service and new concepts to the industry. This merger adds another respected organization to their portfolio, reinforcing a brand synonymous with court reporting excellence.

“Barristers’ Reporting Service has always embraced change in technology and alternative means for preserving the record to meet the need of our clients,” says Forrest Drain.

“Our motto at Barristers’ has been to never take our clients for granted. If they say can you or will you, we always respond with an enthusiastic ‘yes,’” says Shelly Mathews, Barristers’ General Manager for over 27 years.

Derek Berg, President of Aptus Court Reporting expresses the team’s excitement about the merger. “The Barristers’ group saw an opportunity to offer expanded technologies while continuing to provide superb client focused service through Aptus, and we are thrilled to be working with Shelly and their outstanding group of clients and reporters.”

About Aptus Court Reporting:

Aptus Court Reporting is a full-service court reporting firm headquartered in San Diego, CA. The company provides decades of experience in the court reporting industry and offers videography, transcription, and trial support among its list of services. The company focus is “connecting testimony and technology” for clients globally. Aptus has recently acquired other notable industry veterans such as Brunson Court Reporting and Fivecoat & With. For more information about Aptus Court Reporting, please visit http://www.aptuscr.com.

About Barristers' Reporting Service:

Barristers’ Reporting Service was founded in 1987 and has enjoyed a consistent and prominent status in the Southern California legal community providing quality court reporting services.