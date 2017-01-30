CRN International Receives Humanitarian Award From March of Dimes

Radio marketing leader CRN International has been recognized by the March of Dimes as winner of its regional Humanitarian Award for volunteerism, mission awareness and philanthropic efforts.

The award, as part of the Connecticut-Western Massachusetts Chapter’s “Spirit of Giving” celebration here, is given annually to a corporate sponsor and was presented to CRN Executive Vice President and Partner Dick Kalt.

The “Spirit of Giving” event is in its 28th year, and the organization depends on the support of millions of volunteers to help in efforts to prevent birth defects, premature births, and infant mortality.

“We chose this night to honor those volunteers whose passion for the mission have sent them above and beyond this past year,” said Christina Chalfant, March of Dimes’ Development Manager, Special Events, for the chapter. “We congratulate CRN International for its years of support and dedication to our mission.”

In receiving the award, CRN’s Kalt said, “We are very honored by this recognition. CRN has a strong commitment to community involvement, and we hope our support of the March of Dimes makes a difference to the families they serve throughout Connecticut.”

CRN International, based in Hamden, CT, is also proud of its longstanding support of the Alzheimer’s Association and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Homes with Hope, Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, Connecticut Food Bank, New Haven Public Schools, and the Connecticut Department of Children and Families.

About CRN International

CRN International is the leading radio marketing company, pioneering strategies and producing creative programming that gives major advertisers competitive advantages through radio and emerging audio media. The company recently launched Collisions, which produces “podcasts for curious people.” The company is headquartered in Hamden, CT, with offices in New York, Minneapolis and Detroit.

