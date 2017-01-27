Certiport Announces CERTIFIED 2017 Annual Educator Conference

Certiport (http://www.certiport.com), a Pearson VUE business, the leading test delivery solution provider for the global workforce and academic markets, today announced the CERTIFIED 2017 Educator Conference, the only conference of its kind dedicated to helping educators explore the pure potential and promise of technology certification in the classroom. Educators are invited to attend CERTIFIED from June 20-22, 2017 in Orlando, Florida at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista. Registration is open now at http://www.certiport.com/certified.

Watch a video to learn more about CERTIFIED: https://vimeo.com/199916061

This year CERTIFIED 2017 will expand to include three days of engaging content including certification lab testing, keynotes, networking receptions, breakout sessions and workshops for professional development. The event is ideal for secondary education teachers, college faculty, and administrators who are working to empower their students by bringing certification opportunities into their school and classroom. From experienced certification professionals to those just starting to use certification, CERTIFIED 2017 will provide practical knowledge to help educators make the most of certification today, plan for the future, and become a strong, effective certification advocate.

Attendees will also get the chance to participate in the drama and excitement of the Certiport 2017 Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championship by attending the final awards ceremony.

“This is the third year for the CERTIFIED Conference and excitement and attendance continues to grow exponentially,” said Aaron Osmond, general manager, Certiport. “Attendees report that the event is one of the best they have the opportunity to attend as educators because not only is it a lot of fun, it also gives them the opportunity to network with a community of educators who share their passion for using certification in the classroom.”

The third annual CERTIFIED Educator Conference expects to welcome more than 300 educators, industry experts plus additional sponsors. The importance of technical education continues to grow along with the value of validated skills in the workforce, and CERTIFIED will help educators implement successful certification programs to meet these needs.

Conference content will focus on best practices for implementing Certiport’s portfolio of leading certification programs including Microsoft Office Specialist, Microsoft Technology Associate, Adobe® Certified Associate, Autodesk Certified User, Autodesk Certified Professional, Intuit QuickBooks Certified User, IC3 Digital Literacy certification and the recently launched Certiport Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification.

Keynote speakers for CERTIFIED 2017 will include Phil Hansen, an internationally-recognized multimedia artist, speaker, author and innovator at the forefront of bringing art to a wider audience; and Tim Clue, an award-winning professor from Chicago specializing in team building activities for professional development and creating motivational experiences through shared humor.

Early-bird pricing for a full conference pass is $550 until March 31. Register now and find more information at http://www.certiport.com/certified.

Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, is the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery and program management services delivered through an expansive network of over 14,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. Certiport manages a sophisticated portfolio of leading certification programs including: the official Microsoft Office Specialist certification program, the Microsoft Technology Associate certification program, the Microsoft Certified Educator program, the Adobe® Certified Associate certification program, the Autodesk Certified User and Autodesk Certified Professional certification programs, the Intuit QuickBooks Certified User certification program, the IC3 Digital Literacy certification and the Certiport Business Fundamentals certification program. Certiport reliably delivers over three million tests each year throughout the secondary, post-secondary, workforce, and corporate technology markets in 148 countries and 26 languages worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.certiport.com or follow Certiport on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/certiport.

