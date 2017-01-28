PolyU Confers University Fellowship on Seven Distinguished Leaders

Presided over by Mr. Chan Tze-ching, Chairman of the University Council, the conferment ceremony was held at the Jockey Club Auditorium on PolyU campus. The recipients were warmly greeted by PolyU President, Professor Timothy W. Tong, and other senior staff members of the University. The fellowship recipients are (in alphabetical order of last name):

1. Mr. Chao Chen-kuo

Mr. Chao Chen-kuo, Managing Director of CK Hair International Limited, has been a close partner of PolyU since 2005 when he joined the CEO Club set up by the University's Institute for Entrepreneurship. In 2012 and 2014, he was elected as President of the Club, which has strived to promote knowledge and technology transfer, educate a young generation of innovative entrepreneurs, and enhance the exchanges between Chinese mainland and Hong Kong enterprises.

2. Ms. Irene Chow Man-ling

Ms. Irene Chow Man-ling, Senior China and Hong Kong Equity Analyst at Bank Julius Baer and a Chartered Financial Analyst, has been enthusiastic in public services throughout the years. Currently a member of the University Court, Ms. Chow had served on the University's Council for six years, mostly involved in its Investment Committee. With her profound experience and knowledge on the subject, she gave invaluable advice on the University's finance and risk management.

3. Mrs. Yvonne Law Shing Mo-han, JP

Mrs. Yvonne Law Shing Mo-han, Chairman of Yinn Advisory Services Limited, had been a partner with the accounting firm, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, for over 26 years. A graduate from the then Hong Kong Polytechnic, predecessor of PolyU, Mrs Law had been a member of the University Council for six years, during which she chaired its Audit Committee for three years and is now a member of the University Court. She won PolyU's inaugural Outstanding Accountancy Alumni Award in 2000/2001, and was named an Outstanding Alumnus in 2007.

4. Mr. Alex Lui Chun-wan

Mr. Alex Lui Chun-wan is a renowned architect and city planner who had practised in the U.S., Singapore and Hong Kong.Mr Lui has been providing PolyU, his alma mater, with professional insights on education and campus development since 2010. He had been a member of the University Council, chairing its Campus Development Committee, and currently a member of the University Court, as well as chairman of the University's Green Deck Task Force.

5. Dr. Allen Shi Lop-tak, MH, JP

Dr. Allen Shi Lop-tak, President and Founder of Brilliant International Group Limited, is a renowned philanthropist dedicated to serving the community, supporting charity work and youth education. He was awarded the Medal of Honour by the Hong Kong SAR Government in 2007 for his dedicated community service. A graduate from the then Hong Kong Polytechnic, predecessor of PolyU, Dr. Shi has been supporting his alma mater over the years.

6. Mr. Alex Wong Siu-wah

Mr. Alex Wong Siu-wah, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited, is an Honorary Life Vice President of the PolyU Foundation and a member of the advisory committee of the Department of Mechanical Engineering. He has generously supported the University's Endowed Professorship Scheme in setting up a product design engineering professorship. A successful entrepreneur, Mr. Wong also enthusiastically supports charitable endeavours.

7. Professor Wucius Wong, BBS

Professor Wucius Wong is one of the most internationally celebrated modern ink painters. More than four decades ago, Professor Wong spent ten years at the Swire School of Design, predecessor of PolyU 's School of Design, as a principal lecturer.In 2007, Professor Wong was honoured with a Bronze Bauhinia Star by the HKSAR Government in recognition of his contributions to the promotion and development of arts and design education.In 2016, Professor Wong returned to PolyU as an Artist-in-Residence to host a retrospective solo exhibition, and shared with PolyU students and staff reflections on his works.

Since its introduction in 2000, PolyU has conferred University Fellowship on a total of 104 distinguished persons.