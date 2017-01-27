New for 2017, Yountville Chamber of Commerce has retained the creatives behind the wildly successful Yountville Live (and Live in the Vineyard) to produce its highly anticipated annual wine and food festival – Taste of Yountville. This annual walkabout tasting festival features renowned food and wines that make Yountville a world-class destination for all things refined and gastronomic in pleasure.

Taste of Yountville, March 17-18, has now commingled with the Yountville Live weekend happening March 16-19. The coalescence of these events will provide attendees with several ticket options to experience a music, food and wine sensory experience over four jam-packed days.

Yountville Live Schedule, March 16-19:

Here is a look at what will be happening throughout the weekend (schedule subject to change):

Thursday, March 16:

VIP Welcome Reception, 3-5 p.m. at Brix Restaurant

A beautiful, Yountville welcome in the Brix Restaurant gardens, featuring French inspired California cuisine, 10 Yountville appellation wineries, and an intimate performance by multi-Platinum and GRAMMY Award nominated singer-songwriter Five For Fighting.

Welcome Gala, 6-9 p.m.

A four-course wine dinner prepared by world renowned chefs and winemakers featuring Graham Elliot and Thomas Keller Group’s – Team USA.

Thursday Night Concert, 9-10 p.m.

An exclusive, up-close-and-personal performance by internationally acclaimed Mexican acoustic rock guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela.

Late Night VIP Events, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Late night bites, artisan cocktails, beers and wines located at Ottimo! In the heart of Yountville.

Friday, March 17:

Friday Taste of Yountville, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticketholders will enjoy customized programs and activations from event partners at the V Market Pavilion, some of Yountville and Napa Valley’s most revered wineries at the Taste of Yountville Pavilion, an exclusive beer garden and live chef demonstrations at the Culinary Pavilion, and live musical performances at the North Yountville Pavilion (NOYO), making this the must see center of attention during Yountville Live. A grand crew tasting room featuring cult and highest end wine.

Master Classes, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Exclusive epicurean experiences hosted by world-renowned chefs, winemakers and artisans, offering insight into the creative genesis that makes them the masters of their craft.

Music, Food & Wine Dinner, 8-11 p.m.

Intimate food & wine dinners featuring local chefs, winemakers, and private performances by up-and-coming artists.

Late Night VIP Events, 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Late night bites, artisan cocktails, beers and wines located at Hurley’s featuring The Rua

Saturday, March 18:

Saturday Taste of Yountville, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticketholders will enjoy customized programs and activations from event partners at the V Market Pavilion, some of Napa Valley’s most revered wineries at the Wine Pavilion, an exclusive beer garden and live chef demonstrations at the Culinary Pavilion, and live musical performances at the North Yountville Pavilion, making this the must see center of attention during Yountville Live.

Master Classes, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Exclusive epicurean experiences hosted by local chefs, winemakers, and artisans offering insight into the creative genesis that makes them the masters of their craft.

Music, Food & Wine Dinners, 8-11 p.m.

Intimate food & wine dinners featuring renowned chefs, winemakers, and private performances by up-and-coming artists.

Late Night VIP Events, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Late night bites and craft cocktail competition located at Bottega Restaurant featuring a special performance with Spencer Ludwig and DJ set by Mayer Hawthorne

Sunday, March 19:

Bubble Brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wind down the weekend with a southern inspired, open-fire brunch featuring chef Morgan Robinson from SMOKE, a sparkling wine and mimosa bar and an intimate performance by American folk, soul, pop music duo JOHNNYSWIM.

Tickets for all Yountville Live Events can be purchased at https://yountvillelive.com/tickets.

Tickets for Taste of Yountville at Yountville Live:

Single day or weekend long admission tickets are available for the Taste of Yountville attraction at Yountville Live. Tickets range from $125 per person for a single day admission or $225 per person for both Friday and Saturday. Tickets include one tasting with each vendor and unlimited access to all four event tasting pavilions: V Market Pavilion – food, wine and more, Wine Pavilion – wine tastings, Culinary Pavilion – cooking demos, tastings and a beer garden, and the North Yountville Pavilion – live music, food and wine.

ABOUT YOUNTVILLE LIVE

The third annual Yountville Live, the ultimate, luxury getaway event, featuring exquisite cuisines from world-class restaurants and Award-winning rock star chefs, exclusive intimate performances from some of today’s hottest recording artists and a unique variety of some of Napa Valley’s most celebrated wineries and finest beers and spirits available, is set to take place in Yountville, California from March 16th to the 19th. Tickets are on sale now for the four day event in the culinary capital of Napa Valley that will feature performances by multi-Platinum selling Five for Fighting, internationally acclaimed Mexican acoustic rock guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela, duo JOHNNYSWIM, well-known singer-songwriter Emerson Hart, up and coming trumpet sensation Spencer Ludwig, a DJ set by the talented Mayer Hawthorne, rising sibling trios JOSEPH and The Rua, singer-songwriters LOLO, Jillette Johnson, Brendan James, Jon McLaughlin, Zach Heckendorf, Paul Loren, Keaton Simons and more.

World renowned and celebrated chefs set to take part in Yountville Live are Graham Elliot, Gale Gand, Victor Scargle, Thomas Keller Group - Team USA, Michael Chiarello, Art Cohtino, Bob Hurley, Carey Delbridge, Nate Lindsay, Chris Cosentino, Chris Kollar, Chris Patrick, Claudia Sansone, David Roberts, Dean James Max, Ernesto Martinez and more. There will be pourings by some of the most revered vintners including Aaron Pott, Benoit Touquette, and Julien Fayard and high end wineries including Jessup Cellars, Trinchero, Robert Mondavi Winery, Franciscan Estate Winery, Campana Ranch Winery, Azur, Miner Family Winery, Nickel & Nickel Winery, Silver Trident Winery, Priest Ranch Winery and more. Yountville marries a breath-taking setting and small-town ambiance with a sophisticated Wine Country lifestyle.

Yountville Live is the next generation of food and wine events with a vast array of events for attendees to choose between from Master Classes that are a true epicurean experience hosted by world-renowned chefs, winemakers and artisans, offering insight into the creative genesis that makes them the masters of their craft to intimate dinners, performances and of course the “Taste of Yountville” experience. Yountville Live has something for everyone that will not only compliment and highlight all the best that Yountville and the Napa Valley have to offer in the culinary and winemaking world with truly incredible music infused, but also the best across the country has to offer in all three. This four day event is an up close and personal experience while being on a larger scale.

ABOUT LIVE IN THE VINEYARD

Live in the Vineyard is a private music-food-wine festival that marries peoples’ access to recording artists, top tier wine makers, and world- renowned chefs amongst the lush scenery of the legendary Napa Valley. Tickets for LITV, taking place again in November 2017, are only available through special radio station promotions featured on http://www.liveinthevineyard.com that include Sirius/XM The Pulse, On-Air with Ryan Seacrest, On with Mario Lopez, and Premium Choice Hot AC. Tickets are also available through exclusive sweepstakes and offerings from LITV’s partnerships with Aloft Hotels, National Car Rental Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Sutter Home, Southwest Airlines, Stella Artois, UPS, Sacramento International Airport and a few others. Live In The Vineyard assures that attendees have total immersion in music, wine and food. LITV was created by Bobbii Jacobs and Claire Parr, who together share over 40 years of experience in the music industry, and has since grown into a well-known and sought-after ticket. Jacobs and Parr are the producers of Yountville Live.

ABOUT YOUNTVILLE, TASTE LIFE HERE

Considered the culinary heart of Napa Valley, Yountville is the ultimate luxury get-away. With its world-class restaurants and accommodations, and many of the Valley's most celebrated wineries, Yountville marries a breath-taking setting and small-town ambiance with a sophisticated Wine Country lifestyle.

The small town of Yountville was the site of Napa Valley's first planted grapevines. The walkable village amid the vines with gorgeous mountain views offers luxe lodging from cozy to indulgent, the only hot air ballooning launch in Napa Valley, five sites on the National Register of Historic Places, unique shopping, golf, art galleries and performing arts, plus a constellation of Michelin stars and renowned restaurants. An ideal base for wine lovers, Yountville's microclimate pedigree has its own American Viticultural Area (AVA) and offers unparalleled wineries and producers.

For further information about Yountville, visit http://www.yountville.com.