Mustang Sampling, LLC the innovator of Analytically Accurate® solutions within sample conditioning systems announces the #5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R secures pole position for Rolex 24 At Daytona during qualifying.

The No. 5 Mustang Sampling/Cadillac DPi-V.R, driven by Joao Barbosa, put in a lap of 1:36.903 for the pole position to start the Rolex 24 Hour At Daytona. Joao turned his fastest lap on the sixth and final circuit of the 3.56-mile road course. The pole is the first for Cadillac in prototype sports car racing and for the new-era of prototypes in IMSA competition. Barbosa will share the Mustang Sampling driving responsibilities with teammates Christian Fittipaldi and Filipe Albuquerque.

"I felt really good in the car, and it took a little bit for the tire pressure to come up," Barbosa stated. "After the first session, the car really worked well and I was able to push harder. To start up front, it shows we have a fast car and we were able to put it on the pole. Hopefully, it means we have a good car for the race."

Kenneth Thompson, President of Mustang Sampling commented, “We are very proud of the entire team. Everyone from our crew chief to the engineers and mechanics have put their hearts and souls into getting us ready for the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Today’s pole position at qualifying is a great example of teamwork and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Mustang Sampling has been the primary sponsor for the #5 car since 2015. For the first 3 years of the IMSA Weathertech series, no other car has displayed astonishing reliability race-in and race-out like the #5 Mustang Sampling Team. In three years of IMSA Weathertech competition, the number 5 car has completed 99.8% of all laps resulting in 3 consecutive Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup Championships. As the proud sponsor of the #5 car, Mustang Sampling has the same reputation for that kind of quality and reliability. Mustang Sampling has been building its products for nearly two decades. Products installed at the turn of the century are still there, running 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with no problems. Our customers demand this kind of reliability, and Mustang Sampling delivers it.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship 55th Rolex 24 At Daytona broadcast schedule (All Times Eastern):



FOX - LIVE - Saturday, Jan. 28 - 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Race starts at 2:30 p.m.)

FS2 - LIVE - Saturday, Jan. 28 - 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

FS2 - LIVE - Saturday, Jan. 28 - 11 p.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.

FS1 - LIVE - Sunday, Jan. 29 - 1 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

FOX Sports GO - LIVE - 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.

IMSA.com - LIVE - Saturday, Jan. 28, 2:30 p.m. - Sunday, Jan. 29, 2:30 p.m. (Outside United States only)

About Mustang Sampling

Mustang Sampling, LLC is the innovator of Analytically Accurate® solutions within sample conditioning systems. We provide custom solutions of products and services globally to the Natural Gas, Natural Gas Liquids (NGL), and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) industries. Mustang Sampling continues to pioneer integrated control systems, allowing our customers to maintain phase stability from sample extraction at the pipeline through sample analysis. Our products are continuously improved and subjected to the highest quality standards which provides our customers with the best sample conditioning solutions.