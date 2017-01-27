The IndiePlus contest has become an essential part of identifying and collaborating with the most innovative developers in the industry

Today FunPlus announced the panel of judges for its third annual IndiePlus contest. Indie game developers are invited to submit their games for consideration until January 29. The winners of IndiePlus will be announced at the FunPlus GDC Party on February 28, with the grand prizewinner receiving a $10,000 prize. Developers may visit http://indieplus.game/ for more details, rules and submission information.

Game submissions will be judged by a panel of notable indie game developers and industry veterans, including Justin Roiland, creator of the animated series Rick and Morty, Dylan Bevis, creator of 2016 IndiePlus winner Rodeo Stampede, John Davison, General Manager of Glixel and Ed McMillen, creator of indie hit games Super Meat Boy and Binding of Isaac. Submissions will be judged on user experience, craftsmanship, and fun. The goal is to celebrate games and the independent artists that make them, and to reinforce FunPlus' belief that great games, exciting content and engagement are the keys to success in mobile. Judges will consider innovation in design, tech, sound, and multiplayer and how these positively affect the player experience on a mobile device.

“The IndiePlus contest has become an essential part of identifying and collaborating with the most innovative developers in the industry,” said Robert Bowling, Head of A&R at FunPlus and 2017 IndiePlus judge, “I look forward to the discoveries we'll make this year."

IndiePlus is open to indie game studios comprised of teams with 30 or fewer members who own at least 75% of the showcased game IP themselves. Games must be unreleased in the United States on Apple and Google mobile platforms and not be signed to a publisher as of the end of the 2017 IndiePlus contest. All submissions must be in a substantially completed, playable form on either iOS and/or Android. FunPlus will require six to ten total builds of all submissions via Apple's TestFlight or HockeyApp (.ipa or .apk files cannot be accepted.) For more details and questions regarding entries, please email indieplus(at)funplus(dot)com. Follow @FunPlusGames on Twitter to receive updates on #IndiePlus2017.

