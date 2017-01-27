A comparison of Google Docs and Microsoft Word Online When you’re waiting for a colleague’s changes to appear on a document you’re both editing simultaneously, even small delays increase the likelihood of editing conflicts and frustration.

The right cloud storage with built-in productivity tools can enable workers in multinational companies to collaborate in real time, quickly access project files, and communicate efficiently. But how do those shared cloud resources work when a team in one country sets up the account and a team in another uses it?

PT found that for a team in Paris, G Suite took less time to complete day-to-day tasks—including real-time collaboration, file sharing, video conferencing, sending and receiving email attachments, and site management on a variety of devices and operating systems.

PT released five reports containing their findings. According to the report comparing Google Docs and Microsoft Word Online, “When you’re waiting for a colleague’s changes to appear on a document you’re both editing simultaneously, even small delays increase the likelihood of editing conflicts and frustration. Seeing each other’s edits more quickly with Google Docs helps avoid that and makes the collaboration process smooth and convenient.”

Read the entire “A cloud abroad in Paris” five-part series to see how cloud storage can affect collaboration for multinational companies: http://facts.pt/wzNs7Q, http://facts.pt/W6js2L, http://facts.pt/kMZ5Vt, http://facts.pt/TYXpL2, and http://facts.pt/nQsJ9d.

