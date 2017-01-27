Construct-A-Lead is an online construction lead service that helps contractors, service providers, manufacturers and suppliers gain information on all large scale construction projects. The service features apartment construction, hotel construction, retail construction, medical construction, school renovations & more, including those hard-to-find private project leads, to help bid on construction, from planning stage- completion.

Drexel Hill, PA – Holiday Inn - Plans call for the new construction of a 100 room full service hotel, attached to existing Drexelbrook Conference and Catering Center. Construction start: Q2, Q3, 2017, $15,000,000. Project ID: 1384554

Tucson, AZ - Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa – Plans call for the renovation and capital improvement of the newly acquired, upscale resort spa & hotel. Construction start: Q4, 2017, Q1, 2018. $53,000,000 Project ID: 1384207

Los Angeles, CA – 913 South Figueroa - Plans call for the new construction of a 66-story mixed-use project to include 200 condominiums, a 220-room hotel, 94,000 square feet of commercial space and a 617-car garage. Construction start: Q2, Q3, 2018. $200,000,000 Project ID: 1384289

Queens, NY – Westin – Plans call for the new construction of a 250-key Westin hotel as a part of the 12 -13 story mixed use project which would also include 50 residential units. Construction start: Q1, Q2, 2018. $150,000,000. Project ID: 1384409

Houston, TX - Thompson Hotel – Plans call for the new construction of a 180 room hotel. Construction start: Q1, Q2, 2018 $22,000,000. Project ID: 1384389

Opa-locka, FL - Fairfield Inn & Suites AVE Aviation & Commerce Center – Plans call for the new construction of a 110 room hotel. Construction start: Q3, Q4, 2017 $16,000,000. Project ID: 1384392

