Serisys Solutions Thailand and pdv Financial Software today announced that SCB Securities uses the Thai DECIDE SaaS (Software as a Service) to provide DMA, care order processing and algorithmic trading to their domestic and international institutional customers.

DECIDE is a state-of-the-art trading platform provided as a service and co-located at the SET Data Center, which supports retail and institutional trading on both SET and TFEX.

SCB Securities’ Chief Executive Officer, M.L. Thongmakut Thongyai, commented: “After the successful implementation for our institutional customers we look forward to exploiting the power of Thai DECIDE for our retail customers.”

“Leading financial institutions like SCB Securities need world class platforms like DECIDE to allow them to win in today’s rapidly changing landscape. Providing DECIDE as a service allows us to ensure high quality and cost efficiency,” said Thibaud Langlet, General Manager of Serisys for South East Asia.

Reinhard Wienke, Managing Director of pdv, added "We are delighted to have reached this important milestone with SCB Securities. DECIDE’s trading platform and multi-channel and multi-market Order Management System, combined with Serisys's Thai business process knowledge, have enabled us to deliver an unbeatable solution."

About Serisys Solutions Limited

Serisys Solutions Limited is a financial technology provider to the capital markets in China, ASEAN and Europe. Serisys is headquartered in Hong Kong, with offices in Bangkok and London. For more information please refer to http://www.serisys.com.

About pdv Financial Software GmbH

pdv Financial Software GmbH is an independent software vendor based in Hamburg, Germany, which delivers high-tech software solutions to the financial markets. pdv's core product DECIDE is the leading trading, OMS, position and risk management system within the German broker community. For more information please refer to http://www.pdv-­fs.de

For further information and media inquiry, please contact:

Thibaud Langlet

General Manager

Serisys Solutions (Thailand) Co. Ltd

Phone +66 2677 4646

Email thibaud.langlet(at)serisys.com

Peter Kretzmann

pdv Financial Software GmbH

Phone +49 40 69213-286

Email Peter.Kretzmann(at)pdv-FS.de