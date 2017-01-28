2017 Southeast Biking Symposium Announces Two Keynote Speakers

The 2017 Southeast Biking Symposium, being held March 23-25, 2017 at The Beach House on Hilton Head Island, has recently announced two guests who will serve as the conference’s Inspirational Keynote Speakers.

Christian Vande Velde is a world-renowned member of the cycling community, famed for his fourth place finish in the Tour de France, his work as a broadcast analyst for NBC Sports and for his very public choice to come clean about his own struggles with doping. Now retired from the sport, Vande Velde has rekindled his love of biking among the picturesque Blue Ridge foothills of his adopted hometown of Greenville, South Carolina. Vande Velde will share his unique perspective on biking in the southeast, both as a pro and as a recreational cyclist, and talk about why he chose the Southeast to live, work and play, during this year’s Southeast Biking Symposium.

Ashley Trexler is a freelance writer and inbound marketing specialist based in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Founder of the award-winning website LiesAboutParenting.com, her freelance writing and blog have seen millions of thumbs up. Published in print, online, and on-air, she contributes to a variety of publications, including The Washington Post and The Huffington Post. Trexler will speak on empowering parents to explore the world through biking.

More than a series of seminars, The 2017 Southeast Biking Symposium Hilton Head Island will give participants the chance to build on our region’s rich bicycling tradition together, whether it be for active cyclists, seasoned riders or recreational biking. Symposium attendees will participate in, and take home, current and emerging trends for real-world implementation to drive cycling development throughout the southeast with topics focused on tourism, economic development and safety/infrastructure.

Symposium registration will open next week; Visit hiltonheadisland.org/southeastbike for more information and hotel room block reservations.

The Southeast Biking Symposium is presented by the Hilton Head Island Visitor & Convention Bureau with additional sponsorship from The Town of Hilton Head Island, Coligny Plaza, Toole Design Group, Palmetto Dunes Property Owners Association, The Hilton Head Island Bike Advisory Committee, Hilton Head Bicycle Company, ALTA Planning + Design and Kickin’ Asphalt Bike Club. Community partners include The Hilton Head Island Recreation Association and Coastal Discovery Museum. In cooperation with Palmetto Cycling Coalition and Georgia Bikes! The host hotel is The Beach House, an oceanfront resort in the Coligny district.