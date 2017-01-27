Onapsis As 2017 kicks off, we’re seeing more organizations place SAP and Oracle applications at the forefront of their security strategy.

Onapsis, the global experts in SAP and Oracle application cybersecurity and compliance, today announced that it will be attending the 2017 RSA Conference in San Francisco, California from February 13 – 17, 2017. During this event it will be showcasing the latest research available in the business-critical application security market, hosting CISO educational sessions, and presenting on best practices for migrating SAP applications to the cloud.

The ERP cybersecurity and compliance market is continuing to mature as attackers progress the methods they use to gain access to organizations’ critical information and processes housed in SAP and Oracle systems - including intellectual property, ﬁnancial, credit card, customer data, supplier data and database warehouse information. These systems and their application layer are not protected by traditional security solutions.

“As 2017 kicks off, we’re seeing more organizations place SAP and Oracle applications at the forefront of their security strategy. These applications, whether on-prem or in the cloud, must be continuously monitored and proactively protected not only to safeguard business crown jewels, but also to demonstrate regulatory compliance. This is one of the main areas of concern facing many C-level executives,” said Mariano Nunez, CEO, Onapsis.

To help organizations better align their SAP cybersecurity strategy with initiatives of internal audit groups, Onapsis will be hosting a CISO roundtable focused on the automation of SAP cybersecurity. During this discussion, Nunez, alongside CISO’s and representatives from large audit firms, will cover common challenges, solutions, and approaches CISO’s can take to find a balance between competing priorities within an organization.

“During RSA Conference, our goal is to improve the way organizations understand the various aspects of SAP and Oracle application cybersecurity and compliance. We’ll be focusing on areas such as best practices for securely migrating to the cloud, automation for alignment, and the latest threat intelligence research on zero-day vulnerabilities,” continued Nunez.

Onapsis at RSA Conference:

CISO Roundtable: Aligning CISOS and Internal Audit to Automate SAP Cybersecurity

Moderators: CISO, Fortune 500 Organization; Sr Manager, Big 4 Audit Firm; and Mariano Nunez, CEO, Onapsis

When: Invite-only

Where: Invite-only

Abstract: This roundtable discussion focuses on how CISOs can meet this common challenge. Share challenges and hear success stories from other CISOs and SAP customers who have been able to strike this balance. Learn more about the solutions, cross-functional leadership, and partners who have helped them do it.

Are Zero-Day Threats the Biggest Threat to ERP Systems?

Presenter: Sebastian Bortnik, Head of Research Labs, Onapsis

When: Tuesday, February 14th, 2017, 12:40-1:10 PM PST

Where: South Hall Briefing Center, Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA, 94103

Abstract: Join us to discuss how threats facing business-critical applications such as SAP are rapidly evolving and how malicious outsiders are exploiting vulnerabilities to access these critical systems. During this discussion, we will cover best strategic practices to employ in order to keep up with the latest vulnerabilities impacting your SAP system and applications.

The Wild West Cloud Security Shootout

Moderator: Adrian Lane, Analyst & CTO, Securosis

When: Wednesday, February 15th, 2017, 10:30 – 11:15 PM PST

Where: Peer2Peer - Nob Hill A - Marriott Marquis, San Francisco, CA, 94103

Abstract: CISOs making the business decision to migrate critical ERP applications to the cloud struggle with security approaches. Trying to “lift & shift” existing on-premise controls to PaaS/IaaS is a path to failure. Cloud security for SAP and similar applications is unchartered territory. This session will explore cloud architectures, security models, application security controls and secure operations.

Onapsis at AGC’s 2017 Information Security & Broader Technology Growth Conference

Presenter: Mariano Nunez, CEO and co-Founder, Onapsis

Onapsis booth at RSA Conference: #N4127

About Onapsis

Onapsis cybersecurity solutions automate the monitoring and protection of your SAP applications, keeping them compliant and safe from insider and outsider threats. As the proven market leader, global enterprises trust Onapsis to protect the essential information and processes that run their businesses.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Onapsis serves over 200 customers including many of the Global 2000. Onapsis’ solutions are also the de-facto standard for leading consulting and audit firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, E&Y, IBM, KPMG and PwC.

Onapsis solutions include the Onapsis Security Platform, which is the most widely-used SAP-certified cyber-security solution in the market. Unlike generic security products, Onapsis’ context-aware solutions deliver both preventative vulnerability and compliance controls, as well as real-time detection and incident response capabilities to reduce risks affecting critical business processes and data. Through open interfaces, the platform can be integrated with leading SIEM, GRC and network security products, seamlessly incorporating enterprise applications into existing vulnerability, risk and incident response management programs.

These solutions are powered by the Onapsis Research Labs which continuously provide leading intelligence on security threats affecting SAP and Oracle enterprise applications. Experts of the Onapsis Research Labs were the first to lecture on SAP cyber-attacks and have uncovered and helped fix hundreds of security vulnerabilities to-date affecting SAP Business Suite, SAP HANA, SAP Cloud and SAP Mobile applications, as well as Oracle JD Edwards and Oracle E-Business Suite platforms.

Onapsis has been issued U.S. Patent No. 9,009,837 entitled “Automated Security Assessment of Business-Critical Systems and Applications,” which describes certain algorithms and capabilities behind the technology powering the Onapsis Security Platform™ and Onapsis X1™ software platforms. This patented technology is recognized industry wide and has gained Onapsis the recognition as a 2015 SINET 16 Innovator.

For more information, please visit http://www.onapsis.com

