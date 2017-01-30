This award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with The Blue White Scholarship Foundation.

The Blue White Scholarship Foundation announced today it has been named a “2017 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits.

The Blue White Scholarship Foundation, first established in 1973, provides scholarship awards, mentoring, and networking programs to Villanova University undergraduate students in Villanova, Pennsylvania. Since 2001, the Blue White Scholarship Foundation directed their scholarships in aiding students to bridge the financial gap of approximately $13,000 per year while attending this top ranked university.

“We are honored to be named a 2017 Top-Rated Nonprofit,” says Kathleen Cellucci, Executive Director. “We are proud of our accomplishments, including having awarded over $2,300,000 over the years to 287 deserving Villanova undergraduate students. The lifetime impact of this investment will have a 720X financial impact to these students, their communities, and the world at large.”

This past year, 16 scholarship recipients were selected. All the scholarship recipients meet certain criteria that includes financial need, meaning the students must have exhausted all financial aid possible, as well as having excellent academic ability, superior work ethic, and a willingness to “Pay It Forward.”

The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is the based on the ratings and number of reviews that are received from volunteers, donors and aid recipients. “The Blue White Scholarship Foundation is driven by good hearts. It recognizes ambitious students like me, who work multiple jobs, yet still fall short on tuition. As the last of seven children, I never had the luxury of a college fund. Fortunately, The Blue White Scholarship Foundation has helped meet some of the tuition gap, making my dream of getting a college degree possible.” says Rita Marino, scholarship recipient and Villanova University junior.

“The Blue White Scholarship Foundation is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community,” said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits, “Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with The Blue White Scholarship Foundation.”

GreatNonprofits is the leading website where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.3 million charities and nonprofits. The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the charities – as donors, volunteers and recipients of aid.

The complete list of 2017 Top Rated Nonprofits can be found at:

http://greatnonprofits.org/awards/browse/Campaign:Year2017/Issue:All

###

About The Blue White Scholarship Foundation

The Blue White Scholarship Foundation is a charitable fundraising organization whose mission is to provide scholarships to deserving Villanova University juniors and seniors who have encountered gaps in funding and financial difficulty that could prevent them from achieving their goal of graduating with a Villanova Degree. The vision of the Blue White Scholarship Foundation is to create a world where no Villanova undergraduate student should have financial hardship preventing him or her from completing their undergraduate degree program. Visit http://www.bluewhitefoundation.com for more information.

About GreatNonprofits

GreatNonprofits is the leading site for donors and volunteers to find stories, reviews and ratings of nonprofits. Stories and reviews on the site influence 30 million donation decisions each year year. Visit http://www.greatnonprofits.org for more information.

Media Contacts

Kathleen Cellucci

The Blue White Scholarship Foundation

610-304-3848

katecellucci(at)bluewhiteclub(dot)com

Leonard Lee

GreatNonprofits

612-670-3445

leonard(at)greatnonprofits(dot)org