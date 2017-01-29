DealerOn, Inc Receives DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award

2016 Dealer Satisfaction Award, DrivingSales

DealerOn is the recipient of a “Top Rated” Websites award in the eighth annual DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards. The awards, presented at a special event on January 27th in conjunction with the 2017 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Convention & Expo, are based on DrivingSales Vendor Ratings, which comprise 35,000 validated user reviews.

“For the 6th year in a row, DealerOn is being recognized for its top-performing websites, and it’s truly an honor. We work hard at providing the automotive industry the best possible solutions when it comes to websites optimized for conversion, and we believe our adaptive & responsive platform does just that,” said DealerOn CEO and co-founder, Ali Amirrezvani. “Our websites are 100% faster any other provider in the industry, and our Lead Guarantee means that we put our money where our mouth is.”

Receiving this award from DrivingSales not only affirms DealerOn’s proven track record, but it reinforces the results that their clients see. As DealerOn progresses into 2017, their Elite SEO is garnering more and more attention as being the most effective, hands-on service in automotive. Paired with their Digital Advertising Suite, complete with end-to-end reporting, DealerOn is fully equipped for any dealership’s digital success.

“We congratulate DealerOn for earning a “Top Rated” Websites Award for consistently contributing value to its dealership customers throughout 2016,” said DrivingSales CEO and Founder, Jared Hamilton. “DrivingSales Vendor Ratings help dealers make important, informed vendor decisions by providing peer reviews on solutions, leading them to outstanding service providers such as DealerOn.”

The DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards are based on cumulative ratings tallied and verified over the calendar year (January – December) at DrivingSales.com Vendor Ratings. DrivingSales.com Vendor Ratings is the industry’s only neutral, comprehensive vendor rating forum featuring real-time peer reviews and honest competitor comparisons. The site provides dealerships with important information from actual customers who have hands-on experience using vendor products / solutions in their stores. Each rating is verified as coming from an actual dealership employee.

Full award results are available online at http://dealersatisfactionawards.com/. Award winners are showcased in the Q1 2017 issue of DrivingSales Buyers Guide which, in addition to being distributed at the 2017 NADA Convention and Expo, is delivered to every new car dealership nationwide, as well as to more than 2,000 of the top used car dealers in the U.S. The DrivingSales Buyers Guide represents over 1,000 automotive solutions and over 35,000 dealer reviews of those products from DrivingSales Vendor Ratings, identifying the solutions that have risen to the top.

About DealerOn

DealerOn, Inc is a premier website & digital marketing company for auto dealerships, founded in 2004. The company has become known for two things: excellent, personalized customer service and their Lead Guarantee program, which guarantees dealerships a lead increase by at least 50% no matter their current provider. Since its inception in 2009, the Lead Guarantee has shown an average increase of 200% website lead volume for dealerships. DealerOn has also consistently won awards from Driving Sales, Digital Dealer, AWA, and Dealer Marketing Magazine. Despite being on an upward path for over a decade, DealerOn believes in keeping things small and local to get the best results.

About DrivingSales

DrivingSales serves automotive retailers with an integrated suite of technology, knowledge, community and performance insight designed to advance the success of retail professionals and their dealerships. Founded by a third-generation car dealer in 2008, today DrivingSales is utilized by two-thirds of franchised dealerships in North America as a resource to improve their business performance.

To learn more about the DrivingSales community, news, dealer education or performance analytics visit http://www.DrivingSales.com.