The marketing college is vital to the execution of the STB marketing strategy

After a competitive selection process, global marketing and sales capability expert Brand Learning has won Singapore Tourism Board’s 3- year contract to build its Marketing College. This college will equip the team across the world to deliver the STB’s exciting and ambitious new marketing strategy.

Working in partnership with STB, Brand Learning will build and deliver a world-class marketing college to the global marketing community of over 250 marketers. Employees will experience a pioneering and leading-edge learning programme, blending face-to-face and digital learning across priority marketing competencies. The marketing college is vital to the execution of the STB marketing strategy and will be instrumental in conquering new frontiers. The programme is also anticipated to be available for their broader industry partners.

Brand Learning’s Managing Director APAC, Harriet de Swiet, said of the new project, “We are deeply honoured to have been selected to be the STB’s partner in building marketing capabilities. Our work across the world has proven that Marketing Colleges such as this are a vital ingredient in achieving organisations’ missions. The STB Board has an ambitious agenda which we fully support and we are excited to help deliver it.”

This win builds on an already successful year for Brand Learning’s Singapore office which, established in 2014, has won new clients such as Otsuka, Grab and Zimmer Biomet and also supports existing global clients such as HSBC, Shell, AstraZeneca and GSK. You can explore some of their past work and a full list of clients here: http://www.brandlearning.com/our-clients/.

When asked of the appointment of Brand Learning, STB Executive Director, Communications & Marketing Capability, Marketing Group, Oliver Chong said “Brand Learning has a proven track record working with leading organisations the world over to build capabilities. They impressed us with their ability to blend sharp marketing thinking with an outstanding, fun learning experience. We look forward to developing a compelling marketing development programme that will strengthen our teams across the globe”.

About Brand Learning: http://www.brandlearning.com.

Brand Learning is a global capability development consultancy, based in Singapore, New York, and London. It works with over 160 leading organisations (including Unilever, Shell, Diageo, PepsiCo, AstraZeneca and GSK) in more than 60 countries to create sustained performance change in their commercial teams. By equipping organisations to be more customer-centred across teams and remits, as well as to achieve deep functional excellence in marketing, sales, digital, leadership and HR, it enables them to achieve their growth goals. Discover more about their services here: http://www.brandlearning.com/what-we-do/

The company is privately owned. Its co-founders are two ex Unilever/ Pepsi-Co VP marketing executives - Mhairi McEwan (group CEO) and Andy Bird (executive director). They are also the co-authors of The Growth Drivers: The Definitive Guide to Transforming Marketing Capabilities (Wiley 2011).

