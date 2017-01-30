eHome America, the nation’s premiere online homebuyer education platform, and EnTitle Insurance Company, a national title insurance and settlement services company, recently announced an ongoing collaboration designed to enable more American families to realize the dream of homeownership.

EnTitle Insurance Company will offer to all of eHome America’s partner network $100 in savings over the next 100 days, kicking off on February 1, 2017. Those members who choose to obtain their title and settlement services over the next 100 days from EnTitle Insurance Company will receive a $100 VISA® gift card from EnTitle Insurance Company. Milt Sharp, President & National Administrator, of eHome Network, stated: “We are constantly seeking to find ways to provide additional benefits to members of eHome America. Almost all mortgage lenders require title insurance in connection with a home purchase; that is why we are delighted that EnTitle Insurance Company will be offering our members an additional $100 gift card if they choose to obtain services from EnTitle Insurance Company.”

eHome America works with Housing Finance Agencies, lenders, realtors, and American families to provide online borrower education to help families prepare to become and succeed as homeowners. Borrower education is often a required component for obtaining a low down payment mortgage from Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae or the FHA. eHome America helps members qualify for these special mortgage loan products; qualify for down payment assistance programs like those offered by the Federal Home Loan Banking System; and get access to information on available down payment programs. This results in many first time homeowners realizing substantial benefits from becoming members of eHome America.

EnTitle Insurance Company has been helping Americans save on title insurance premiums since it launched its direct-to-consumer website in 2009. Steven Palmer, CEO of Entitle Direct Group, Inc., parent company of EnTitle Insurance Company explains: “We have endeavored to file title insurance premiums at rates that are up to 25% below the standard rates of our competitors in the vast majority of the states in which we operate. By choosing to obtain their title insurance and closing services from EnTitle Insurance Company, homebuyers have the potential to reduce their closing costs by hundreds of dollars leaving them with more money to invest in their largest asset – their new home. The EnTitle Insurance Company – eHome America collaboration is truly a “win-win” for American families!”

About eHome America

eHome America (http://www.ehomeamerica.org) is an inter-active web-based homebuyer education program available 24/7 by computer, smartphone, or tablet. The program was developed in 2009, and to-date has educated over 250,000 homebuyers. The course is available in both English and Spanish and is endorsed by NeighborWorks America, numerous state and local housing finance agencies, and the U. S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Services (USDA). In addition, eHome America exceeds the “National Industry Standards” for Homeownership Education and Counseling and meets HUD’s curriculum content requirements.

About Entitle Direct Group, Inc.

Entitle Direct Group is the parent company of the country's first direct-to-consumer title insurance underwriter, EnTitle Insurance Company. Currently operating in 40 states and the District of Columbia, EnTitle Insurance Company has attempted to file title insurance premium rates up to 25% lower than the standard rates of our competitors wherever possible, saving consumers hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars in closing costs. For more information visit http://www.ENTITLEDIRECT.com.

