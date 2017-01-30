Net Tango Launches New Website for MSD

"Net Tango’s experience in designing and implementing websites for government agencies helped us create a user-friendly new site for our customers and vendors to easily navigate and efficiently find the information they need." - Steve Tedder, MSD

Net Tango (http://www.nettango.com), a full-service technology firm which builds enterprise level web solutions for business and government organizations, announced today that it has completed the design, development and implementation of a new website for the Louisville and Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) in partnership with Louisville communications agency Bandy Carroll Hellige. The new, completely redesigned http://www.louisvillemsd.org serves as the utility’s primary communication gateway to customers as well as suppliers and vendors.

MSD is a non-profit utility service that builds, maintains and operates wastewater, stormwater and flood protection facilities. The utility also runs multiple programs including One Water and Louisville Green which ensure safe, clean waterways and a greener future for Louisville.

The completely redesigned utility website has a clean, modern design based on MSD’s new branding campaign developed by Bandy Carroll Hellige. The site is built on Drupal 8 featuring a mobile responsive design and streamlined navigation. To meet the goal of providing users with the information they need quickly and easily, customer service has prominent site placement to allow any customer to report a problem, pay my bill and contact us. Other features include a rotating header image for photos or videos, news, events, site-wide alerts, photo and video galleries, and overflow advisory information to let users know about sewer overflow levels.

“Our team loves the challenge of solving complex problems, and the MSD website was no exception,” said Stephanie Minier, Net Tango Project & Business Development Manager. “With its new purpose-built design, Drupal development, applications and system integration, MSD is better-positioned to meet customer needs and build stronger relationships.”

According to Steve Tedder, Customer Relations Manager at MSD, “Net Tango’s experience in designing and implementing websites for government agencies helped us create a user-friendly new site for our customers and vendors to easily navigate and efficiently find the information they need.”