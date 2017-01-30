Altium Wealth Management Announces Addition of Two Managing Directors

Altium Wealth Management, LLC is pleased to announce that Todd Levy, CFP® and Jeffrey Perlmutter, CLU®, ChFC®, have joined the firm as Managing Directors and Principals, effective January 19, 2017.

Both Todd and Jeffrey bring extensive experience within the wealth management and financial industries. Helping clients navigate through a myriad of complex estate, financial, and family governance issues has been the focus of their team-based practice. Their ability to manage the many interconnected areas of their clients’ financial lives has been the hallmark of their success.

Anthony DeStefano, Managing Director and cofounding Partner of Altium commented: “We are incredibly excited to be able to announce the additions of Jeffrey and Todd to our leadership team. Their experience, reputation, and dedication set them apart in our industry and they will be a welcome addition to Altium.”

Todd Levy added, “In Altium, we have found a company that is deeply dedicated to a lifetime relationship with clients. This approach, that has become all too rare, is the core of extraordinary wealth management. We are excited to begin delivering so much added value to our clients and the market.”

Todd Levy, CFP®

Todd Levy provides more than 20 years of planning experience to high net-worth individuals, their families, and their businesses. Prior to joining Altium, Todd was a founder at Prosperian Wealth Management. He also has extensive experience as the Vice President of sales and marketing at a boutique investment firm in New York City that managed over $1 billion in assets.

Todd is the Chairman and cofounder of Ice Hockey in Harlem (IHIH), a not-for-profit youth organization established in New York City in 1987. Todd grew up in New York City, graduated from New York University, and now lives in Westchester with his wife and two children. In his free time, he can be found either on the tennis court or at the hockey rink.

Jeffrey Perlmutter, CLU®, ChFC®

Jeffrey brings to Altium more than 30 years of financial planning experience. Prior to Altium, Jeffrey was a founding member of Prosperian Wealth Management, which he managed for six years. A graduate of Boston University, Jeff currently lives in Chappaqua, NY with his wife and three children. An aspiring tri-athlete, Jeffrey is currently training with his two Portuguese Water Dogs, Smokey and Lyla, on nearby country trails.

About Altium Wealth Management

Altium Wealth Management, LLC is a wealth advisory firm with principal offices at 2500 Westchester Avenue in Purchase, New York. The firm also has a satellite office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The firm's primary clients are high net worth families. This firm is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) with the SEC. Any references to the terms “registered investment adviser” or “registered,” do not imply that Altium Wealth Management or any person associated with the firm have achieved a certain level of skill or training. For more information about Altium Wealth Management please visit http://www.altiumwealth.com, the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure web site (http://www.adviserinfo.sec.gov), or send an inquiry to us at info(at)altiumwealth(dot)com.