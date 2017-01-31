This is an exciting time for PDS as we continue evolving our business to meet the rapidly changing needs of healthcare and technology. Our focus on the future, combined with 22 years of experience, is a true formula for success and continued growth.

Practical Data Solutions (PDS), a leading healthcare analytics company, is pleased to announce that Thomas Parry of Greenville, SC, has been appointed National Sales Director.

“We are excited to welcome Thomas to PDS,” stated Russell J. Hendrickson, President and CEO of PDS. “He brings significant healthcare sales and marketing experience to our team as we continue to focus on managing healthcare performance through best practice analytics.”

Mr. Parry comes to PDS with 16 years of experience in the healthcare IT industry, most recently with ClearDATA, the market leader for healthcare cloud computing and information security services for healthcare providers and software and service companies. Prior to ClearDATA, he was instrumental in the rapid growth and new market penetration of lifeIMAGE’s enterprise image sharing solutions. Mr. Parry is also considered one of the pioneers of Orthopaedic PACS, playing an instrumental role in taking orthopedic practices digital during his tenure at SECTRA. He earned his BS from the University of West Virginia and his MS from the University of Missouri.

“This is an exciting time for PDS,” said Mr. Parry, “as we continue to evolve our business to meet the rapidly changing needs of healthcare and technology. Our focus on the future, combined with more than 20 years of proven experience, is a true formula for success and continued growth.”

PDS specializes in analytics, dashboarding, business intelligence and data warehousing for healthcare organizations, leveraging industry best practice analytical technology and data modeling, paired with proven healthcare expertise in managing the business of healthcare. PDS solutions are used for revenue cycle, operations, collections, patient access, physician’s compensation, productivity, and clinical and quality reporting. PDS solutions are compatible with data coming from leading healthcare software companies like Epic, Cerner, GE, Allscripts, NextGen, Meditech, Great Plains and other leading healthcare applications.