LexisNexis® today announced that it will focus its activities at Legalweek 2017 in New York on recent product integrations and analytic enhancements in its legal research and information solutions – underscoring the company’s commitment to supporting and empowering the attorneys of today while shaping the future for the data-driven attorneys of tomorrow.

“More than ever, today’s practitioner needs to be faster and get more work done in less time,” said Jeff Pfeifer, Vice President of Product Management for the North American Research Solutions business at LexisNexis. “One important way we’ve addressed this urgent need is to continually build a comprehensive and integrated ecosystem of research, workflows and advanced analytics to help legal professionals become more efficient and productive.”

During Legalweek, LexisNexis will showcase the most recent examples of its strategy. LexisNexis customers, members of the media, analysts and all others interested in the latest legal information launches and developments from LexisNexis are invited to the company’s booth (#100) on the Legaltech exhibition floor during Legalweek to learn more about:



New integrations among key LexisNexis legal information solutions. Over the past several years, LexisNexis has begun to integrate its legal research solutions to create an increasingly connected platform that enables users to find what they need – seamlessly quickly and precisely. At Legaltech, LexisNexis will demonstrate the most recent integration that focuses on combining practice advice with broad legal research capabilities.

The addition of new, innovative analytic capabilities to the Lexis Advance® online legal research solution. Building on its in-house development and acquisition of analytic decision tools for lawyers, LexisNexis will showcase the newest developments in its ongoing effort to expand the ability of lawyers to uncover new insights and make informed decisions.

Launch of a new cloud-based version of key legal research solutions. Cloud-based, device-agnostic solutions greatly expand the accessibility and portability of legal information, accommodating a broader range of devices and reducing in-house IT management challenges. During Legalweek, LexisNexis will announce and showcase the launch of a new cloud version of one of its award-winning solutions.

Each of the legal information capabilities to be featured at Legalweek 2017 builds on earlier integrations and development of analytic solutions by LexisNexis. For example, last year the company integrated Lexis® for Microsoft Office and Lexis Practice Advisor® to streamline practice guidance and document drafting. It also combined Lexis® Search Advantage with Lexis Advance® for a unified research experience across private databases and the vast collection of legal, news, and business information from LexisNexis.

Additionally, LexisNexis has developed and launched innovative analytic tools in-house such as the Legislative Outlook predictive analytics and data visualization tool that indicates the probability of a bill’s passage, the award-winning LexisNexis MedMal Navigator medical malpractice solution, and the LexisNexis® Verdict & Settlement Analyzer tool that helps attorneys more effectively plan case strategy by providing deep insight into the outcomes of previous cases.

