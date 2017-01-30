GoodLife ZOOM Partnership Renewed

GLTV "ZOOM continues to be an exceptional partner of GoodLife Fitness."

GoodLife Fitness and ZOOM Media today announced a renewal to their strategic partnership, strengthening the relationship between Canada’s iconic fitness brand and the leading active lifestyle marketer.

Since the inception of the partnership with GoodLife Fitness in 2001, ZOOM’s offerings have evolved from static to digital. ZOOM has also launched the GoodLifeTV network; a primary communication platform for GoodLife Fitness to entertain & educate members, while promoting the clubs products and services. The GLTV network, powered by ZOOM, broadcasts customized music video programming, television advertising and venue content through overhead video displays and central sound systems. ZOOM’s integrated media package also includes product sampling and sensorial experiences.

The new agreement preserves ZOOM’s role as the exclusive third-party representative for all advertising and entertainment-fitness content that appears in GoodLife, Énergie Cardio, Éconofitness & Fit4Less by GoodLife Fitness clubs across Canada.

“ZOOM continues to be an exceptional partner of GoodLife Fitness. In addition to delivering customized digital media programming the team at ZOOM has proven to operate with executional excellence and always places the emphasis on positive member experiences,” said John Muszak, VP, Marketing and Public Relations for GoodLife.

“As a company with deep roots in Canada for over 25 years, ZOOM is proud to continue our partnership with Canada’s largest fitness club chain. The renewed agreement with GoodLife Fitness reaffirms ZOOM’s commitment to engage the active lifestyle audience.” said François de Gaspé Beaubien, CEO and chairman of ZOOM.

With 1.3 million members across Canada in over 375+ clubs, GoodLife is one of the largest and fastest growing fitness providers in the world. The partnership with ZOOM empowers advertisers to engage these active lifestyle consumers at an impressive scale.

