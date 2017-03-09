Califia Farms Organic Homestyle Nutmilks The fast-growing segment of consumers who actively seek an organic lifestyle option can now have a completely organic Califia experience: beautifully packaged, delicious, clean labeled, and, of course, plant-powered.

Califia Farms, the leading nutmilk brand in the natural channel, will unveil Organic Homestyle Nutmilks, its premiere line of USDA Certified Organic almond, cashew and coconut nutmilks, at Natural Products Expo West.

Dreamily creamy and packaged in curvy 750ml bottles, Califia’s Organic Homestyle Nutmilks contain only four ingredients: nuts, water, oat fiber and a dash of sea salt. In addition, the company announced a range of innovative functional enhancements and flavors to its Almondmilk line, including the superfood maca root powder, as well as protein, oats, coconut and three new Almondmilk Creamer flavors.

“Our customers have spoken -- and we have been hard at work developing our new Organic Homestyle Nutmilks so they taste as uniquely delicious as our other products, with only minimal, and all natural, ingredients,” said Califia Farms CEO and Founder Greg Steltenpohl. “The fast-growing segment of consumers who actively seek an organic lifestyle option(1) can now have a completely organic Califia experience: beautifully packaged, delicious, clean labeled, and, of course, plant-powered.”

Califia Farms’ new enhancements to its existing Almondmilk line add functional nutrients and ingredients, along with new flavor formulations. These include fortifying its protein-dense Protein Almondmilks (with 8g of protein per serving, comparable to an 8oz glass of dairy milk) with the power of maca root. An adaptogen from the Andes, maca root is known for helping to aid stress management, hormonal balance and energy -- without the crash that follows. In addition, the company unveiled Toasted Oats ‘N Almond Almondmilk, made creamier with toasted oats, and Go Coconuts, Califia’s first multiserve, 100% coconut beverage, which is both naturally sweet and full-bodied -- and made with zero added sugar.

“At Califia, we like to keep our eye on the nexus of both today’s and tomorrow’s customers, who are always on the lookout for something different, something better,” continued Steltenpohl. “Our nutmilk enhancements are designed specifically for mindful, on-the-go consumers who want a range of clean energy, nutritionally dense, beverage choices. But, they want it their way -- dairy-free, plant-powered, and without all the sugar and synthetic ingredients typical of other energy and protein drinks.”

The full line up of Califia’s new innovations are featured at Califia Farms’ Booth #5592, Hall E at Natural Products Expo West March 10 – 12th in Anaheim, CA, and will be available at retailers this month. They include:



Organic Homestyle Nutmilks (750ml) – Available in three varieties - almond, cashew and coconut - these extra creamy nutmilks are made with only four ingredients - organic nuts, water, oat fiber, and a dash of sea salt -- and no added sugar. They are USDA Certified Organic, contain no gums and, like all Califia Farms products, are completely vegan, dairy-free, GMO-free, soy-free, carrageenan-free, and gluten-free.

Protein Almondmilks with Maca (10.5oz) – These delicious new formulations of Califia’s popular protein-enhanced Almondmilks now have 8g of protein from rice and peas, less sugar and 1g of maca root powder per serving. The three distinctive flavors include Maca-‘Nilla, vanilla and cardamom; Choc-A-Maca, rich and velvety chocolate; and Maca-Spresso, a smooth jazzy blend of Almondmilk and Califia’s Direct Trade-sourced cold brew coffee.

Toasted Oats ‘N Almond Almondmilk (48oz) – A creamier Almondmilk made with oats for a cup that adds fiber to your day in a delicious way—and with no added sugar.

Go Coconuts (48oz) - Coconutmilk derived directly from coconut meat blended with the natural sweetness of coconut water, and benefitting from the natural MCT power of coconut - with no added sugar. It is naturally sweet, low in calories and provides a full-bodied, creamy non-dairy beverage experience.

New Almondmilk Creamer Flavors (750ml) - Made with real almond and coconut cream, and no artificial ingredients or trans-fat oils, Dulce De Leche, Irish Cream, and Mexican Cocoa join the Califia Almondmilk Creamer line-up, packaged in a curvy, grippable PET bottle, designed with a pour spout and flip-cap that allows for controlled dosing, and minimizes over/under pouring.

Since its introduction in 2011, sales of Califia Farms Almondmilk have grown rapidly, achieving the number one sales ranking in the natural channel(2), and helping drive overall growth in the nutmilk category, while its delicious artisanal recipes and distinctive carafe helped pioneer the premiumization of the non-dairy refrigerated case. As the company has expanded its plant-powered innovations into cold brew coffees and creamers, it has consistently achieved double-digit YOY revenue growth.

Expanding along with the growing demand for Califia Farms’ plant-based milks is overall consumer adoption of non-dairy milks, and the decline in consumption of dairy milk. According to Mintel, non-dairy penetration is exploding, with household penetration growing from 27.3% in 2013, to 55% in 2016(3) and the Almondmilk category projected to grow 36% by 2020, while dairy milk sales are projected to decline 8% by 2020.(4)

About Califia Farms (pronounced “Cal-ah-FEE-yuh”)

Inspired by Queen Califia, the mythical namesake of the state of California, and headed by beverage visionary Greg Steltenpohl, Los Angeles-based Califia Farms was founded in 2010 and is one of the fastest-growing natural beverage companies in the U.S. The company is leading the way in the plant-based food and beverage revolution, creating innovative, healthy and great-tasting premium beverages that make it easy for consumers to go ‘plant-powered’ and live dairy-free, without compromise. The company also leads the next wave of coffee innovation and is the best-selling cold brew coffee brand in the natural channel. In 2015, Califia Farms was named “Brand of the Year” by BevNet, and a “Breakout Brand” by Beverage World.

