Lightspeed All Global Relaunches as Lightspeed Health

Offering Specialized Data Collection Solutions in Qualitative and Quantitative Healthcare Research

Lightspeed Health, an expert practice of Lightspeed, today unveiled its new branding and website. Formerly known as Lightspeed All Global, the organization’s new name and logo reflect Lightspeed Health’s enduring commitment as trusted healthcare research partners. Jennifer Carrea, Chief Executive Officer, was appointed to lead Lightspeed’s global healthcare practice in September 2016.

“As we head into 2017, our 15th anniversary year as an organization, our new brand reflects both continuity and change. Lightspeed Health signifies a new chapter of growth as we continue to build and strengthen our panels,” stated Carrea. “This transformation reflects our sole focus to provide complete, seamless healthcare solutions that empower our clients.”

While the brand and logo have changed to better represent where the organization is today, Lightspeed Health’s value proposition remains the same – leveraging industry expertise and local market knowledge to navigate the evolving global healthcare landscape. The updated corporate website (http://www.lightspeed-health.com) reflects Lightspeed Health’s expansive portfolio: global project management and programming, quantitative and qualitative methodologies, access to physician and patient communities and specialized research solutions.

“We see a tremendous growth opportunity for Lightspeed Health,” stated David Day, Lightspeed’s Global Chief Executive Officer and President. “We’re taking the opportunity to strengthen our messaging and refocus how we represent ourselves to our clients and our panelists.”

About Lightspeed Health

Lightspeed Health leverages its industry expertise and local market knowledge to reach key stakeholders for both your quantitative and qualitative research needs. As trusted partners, we understand that it is our job to make research flexible and easy for our clients. It is our mission to use our experience, talent and passion to help you illuminate insights so that you can make your most important business decisions.

By combining our healthcare industry specialization with the panel expertise and global strength of Lightspeed, Lightspeed Health empowers our clients by shining a light on today’s complex healthcare environment. Headquartered in Warren, New Jersey, Lightspeed Health is part of Lightspeed, the global leader in digital data collection. For more information, visit http://www.lightspeed-health.com.

