Kate Aspen® 2017 Collections Highlight the Latest Wedding Trends

Kate Aspen Spring 2017 Launch Items

Kate Aspen®, the leading designer and manufacturer of uniquely beautiful, affordable favors, décor, and tabletop products, has expanded its offerings in 2017 with hundreds of new items. Recognized in the wedding industry for original wedding and shower favor designs, the company continues to produce unique and thoughtful décor and favors with a fun and stylish feel. This year Kate Aspen presents their largest launch to date. New product releases feature collections based around some of the newest trends and themes.

This market season, the company’s new products will be showcased in a variety of collections including, “Tropical Chic” Wedding, “Ethereal Dream” Wedding, “Tea Time” Bridal Shower, and updated items to the “Classic” Wedding collection. The entire Kate Aspen line will be shown at many gift shows including those in Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

Spring 2017 highlighted items include:



“Party Time”: A touch of sparkle and a dash of confetti tell your guests it's time to party! The versatile designs of the Party Time collection bring a celebratory air to any occasion or celebration, with black, white, gold and multi-colored themes and designs to choose from. Favors, cake toppers, and guest gifts are all given a classic and timeless party-ready makeover that fits right in with New Year celebrations, anniversaries, graduations, birthdays, weddings and everything in between!

“Tropical Chic”: Usher in your lives together with the touch of a gentle ocean breeze from the bridal shower, to the bachelorette party, to the wedding day itself. The vivid tropical colors of the Tropical Chic collection transport you to those white sandy beaches whether you're sitting ocean-side or throwing your own destination event.

“Tea Time”: The delights of a Victorian tea party indulge the senses; the scent of flowers wafting through the air, a gentle spring breeze, the sounds of a rose garden, and a whimsical timeless aesthetic at every turn. The Tea Time collection creates this atmosphere at any venue, with decor and favor styles filled with filigree and flowers that bring a sense of timeless romantic elegance!

“Ethereal Dream”: Get ready to step into a dream with whimsical and romantic designs fit for a timeless wedding or bridal shower. Frosted glass, soft colors, and mirrored accents reflect an elegant but easygoing atmosphere guests can't help but get wrapped up in. These Ethereal wedding favors and décor are filled with fantasy, allowing you to create your own castle in the sky wedding day.

Kate Aspen offers an ever-expanding assortment of party accents, table décor, keepsakes, and small gifts for weddings, birthdays, and special occasion celebrations. Products include small gifts like frames, bottle stoppers and openers, favor boxes, tea light holders and décor offerings including lanterns, cake toppers, chair backers, table numbers and more. Each of these products have been re-imagined into charming, must-have, trend-right favors and décor that are anything but ordinary.

Kate Aspen wedding favors are known for being unique, on trend, beautifully packaged and practical. Brides can choose from a large selection of wedding and bridal shower favors that coordinate with any wedding theme, style, or color palette. The collection’s signature, gift-ready packaging makes for the perfect favor, “gift-on-the-go,” hostess gift, “thank you” gift, stocking stuffer, and more! Kate Aspen is proud to be a memorable part of all YOU celebrate.

For more information on the entire Kate Aspen® Line, a trade show listing, or to find a Kate Aspen® sales representative in your area, please visit KateAspen.com, and click on “Trade Shows.”

About Kate Aspen:

Kate Aspen® is a leading designer and manufacturer of impulse gifts and favors for all of life’s celebratory events, including weddings, bridal showers, baby showers, birthdays, and more. The company was founded in 2003 when Jennifer Fallon, founder and CEO, noticed a void in the online wedding favor market. Realizing there was even more potential than initially thought, the Fallons partnered with another entrepreneurial couple DJ Meng and Shirley Wang who brought much needed expertise the new venture required: to design and manufacture their own line of products. Together they launched Kate Aspen in 2004 and the industry took note. Thanks to the collection’s trend-right designs in gift-ready packaging, Kate Aspen quickly grew, creating a sensation with online retailers and their customers, who were craving fresh, distinctive designs at affordable price points. Today The Aspen Brands is a multi-million dollar company encompassing both Kate Aspen and Baby Aspen, selling to both online and brick and mortar retail trade across the globe.