Hair Club Opens First Ever Women's Salon in Atlanta

Hair Club Atlanta Women's Center The new Women's Center provides a convenient, luxurious and private setting with all the accommodations you'd find in the most high-end salons in the world.

Hair Club, North America’s leading provider of hair loss solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of its new location, Hair Club Atlanta Women’s Center.

Founded forty years ago, Hair Club has grown to over 100 locations throughout North America and has served more than 500,000 clients since its inception.

Conveniently located in the northwestern part of the city, this state-of-the-art salon is sure to impress. Hair Club Atlanta Women’s Center is discreetly positioned on the tenth floor of the prestigious Platinum Tower in Suite 1050 at 400 Interstate North Parkway Southeast and is the second Hair Club location in Atlanta.

Modern and upscale, Hair Club’s female patrons will enjoy the spa-like amenities and relaxing atmosphere at this new location—including massage chairs and a manicure and pedicure station. The client experience has been perfectly tailored to deliver a whole new level of pampering and service.

"The new Women's Center provides a convenient, luxurious and private setting with all the accommodations you'd find in the most high-end salons in the world," said Mike Nassar, Hair Club Senior Regional Vice President.

Hair Club offers proven hair loss solutions for women and men, including non-surgical hair replacement and laser therapies. Surgical hair restoration is offered through the affiliated physicians of Bosley Medical Group.

