St. Jude Patient - Damien For the past twelve years, DXL Group has devoted extensive time and energy in support of the life-saving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXLG), the leading retailer of men's XL apparel, achieved another milestone by raising over $1.3 million during the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® Thanks and Giving® campaign. Thanks and Giving® is an unprecedented union of celebrities, media, and more than 70 of the nation’s leading brands and companies that ask consumers to donate while they shop during the holiday season to help St. Jude advance research and treatment of childhood cancer.

This is the twelfth year DXL Group has participated in the campaign, which began as a holiday-focused fundraising effort and has grown into an annual tradition during which DXL Group has raised more than $8 million over 12 years thanks to tremendous public and employee support.

“For the past twelve years, DXL Group has devoted extensive time and energy in support of the life-saving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital,” David Levin, DXL Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said. “In 2016, we set another record year in fundraising, totaling more than $1.3 million. Over the years, we have raised more than $8 million for St. Jude. This commitment has had a very positive effect on the culture at the home office as well as in all of our stores across the country.” That $8 million is enough to operate the hospital for four full days.

“For the past two years, we participated in the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer™ as a gold-tiered national sponsor. Even though we were one of the "smaller" retailers taking part in the walk/run, we had nearly 800 DXL Group participants, family, and friends walking or running in over 50 events across the country. That’s more than any other company, and together we raised $145,278 in donations from friends and family,” Levin added.

DXL Group employee participation in the 2016 St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer™ was the best turnout they have had and the company surpassed its original fundraising goal by more than $45,000.

“The support of our amazing corporate friends, like DXL Group, allows our doctors and scientists to continue our lifesaving work,” said Marlo Thomas, National Outreach Director for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. “Funds raised as a result of DXL Group’s extraordinary commitment and participation in the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign help ensure no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for anything – not for treatment, travel, housing or food, because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.”

Created by Marlo, Terre and Tony Thomas – children of St. Jude founder Danny Thomas – the St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign asks people to "Give thanks for the healthy kids in your life, and give to those who are not” in order to help St. Jude continue its life-saving mission: Finding cures. Saving children®.

To find your local DXL Men’s Apparel or Casual Male XL store visit http://www.destinationXL.com. To learn more about the St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign or the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer™ or to make a donation, visit http://www.stjude.org or call 1-800-4STJUDE.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the largest retailer of big and tall apparel in sizes XL and up, with operations throughout the United States, and London, England. The company is currently in the process of transitioning from Casual Male XL to focus primarily on the DXL concept. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. currently operate Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores, Rochester Clothing stores, DXL Men’s Apparel retail and outlet stores and e-commerce sites, including DestinationXL.com and mobile site m.DestinationXL.com. DestinationXL.com offers a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for the bigger guy. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." Sizes start at 38” waist and XL including tall sizes, plus shoe sizes 10-16, in widths to 4E.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. St. Jude has the world’s best survival rates for the most aggressive childhood cancers, and treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since we opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent in the next decade. St. Jude freely shares the breakthroughs we make, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org or following St. Jude on facebook.com/stjude and twitter.com/stjude.