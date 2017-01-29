Free People Launches New Wellness Retreats for 2017

In early 2016 lifestyle brand, Free People, officially unveiled a travel and wellness retreat company titled FP Escapes. Unique, value driven bespoke wellness retreats curated by Free People featuring leading experts in wellness, travel, and creativity. Crafted to restore like a yoga retreat and enlighten like an exotic getaway, these unique vacation packages offer a departure from daily demands on mind and body with a group of like-minded women. Explore breathtaking landscapes amidst off-the-beaten-path destinations around the globe and partake in learning from expert guides and world-class instructors. Satisfy your travel dreams with unique retreats ranging from coastline to countryside. With inspired itineraries spanning a spectrum of creative activities, like meditative yoga, culinary classes, and wellness workshops, every vacation package is tailored to pique a new and unique perspective.

The lifestyle brand’s latest venture, FP Gather is a natural expansion of our brand as a lifestyle. Gather is rooted in the belief that vitality begins with what we eat. We believe that meals should be nourishing to the body and beautiful to the eye. We develop recipes using local, seasonal, organic fruits and vegetables, and nutrient rich grains. We focus on the nutritional properties of each ingredient and create pure, simple, and inspiring dishes. FP Escapes will now feature all different and unique dishes that fall under the FP Gather guideline.

FP Escapes’ vacation packages are bundled to balance the best of each locale’s offerings. Retreats include accommodations, daily yoga, influential guides, a daily menu of customized healthy meals, and up to $250 worth of Free People product. Booking for each vacation package will be available at Super Early Bird, Early Bird, and Regular rates, excluding airfare. Check back often for announcements of upcoming FP Escapes retreats and recaps of recent adventures.

In 2017, the brand will be traveling to new exciting destinations. The first escape of the year will be in Todos Santos, Mexico from January 22nd-28th.

Additional retreats to Nicaragua, Palm Springs, sailing the Mediterranean, and Glacier National Park have also been unveiled. These trips feature a handful of cult-favorite partners including The Sailing Collective, Maderas Village, Chloe Kernaghan of Sky Ting Yoga, and more. Additional destinations are expected to launch throughout the year, and fans can now sign-up and receive early access to book before trips are announced to the public here: https://www.freepeople.com/fpescapes/.

Abby Morgan, Free People’s Director of Marketing states, “We are really excited to launch this next year of trips allowing our customers to connect with other like-minded women while immersing themselves completely in the Free People lifestyle. With the addition of a chef on each retreat and wellness thought leaders these trips give us a platform to connect our customers to new wellness trends, activities and ideas that we see surface as well as each other in undiscovered locations around the globe.”

