LexisNexis® today announced it has integrated its knowledge management and research solution, Lexis® Search Advantage, and its practical guidance offering, Lexis Practice Advisor® – creating a seamless connection that enables lawyers and other legal professionals to simultaneously search across their own internal databases, content from Lexis Advance® and trusted practice guidance resources.

“Lawyers today need to make informed decisions faster than ever, and so they need resources that increase their productivity and deliver even more insightful information,” said Jeff Pfeifer, Vice President of Product at LexisNexis North American Research Solutions. “Search and data enrichment of law firm data from Lexis Search Advantage integrated with the expert information, precedent collection and forms content from Lexis Practice Advisor is an example of how LexisNexis is bringing together solutions to help lawyers produce stronger work in less time.”

Lexis Search Advantage provides advanced enrichment and classification of law firm data. Users can simultaneously search both internal firm databases and LexisNexis legal content to deliver broad and deep perspectives across a company’s or law firm’s entire spectrum of resources. Lexis Practice Advisor is an online practical guidance resource offering authoritative articles, expert guidance, practice notes, model forms, checklists, tools and insights for 10 rapidly growing and highly relevant practice areas and four key jurisdictions – California, Texas, New York and Florida.

By bringing these two valuable services together, users can access results that help them swiftly find the documents and content they need, refine them by topic or practice area and validate citation references, while also reviewing trusted, on point practice and jurisdictional guidance to make highly informed decisions.

This news is the latest in an ongoing series of integrations of LexisNexis legal information solutions, building a tightly connected platform of workflow and decision tools. These solutions enable lawyers and other legal professionals to seamlessly access the legal information and resources they need to swiftly gain insights, assess strategy and make informed, confident decisions.

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of content and technology solutions that enable professionals in legal, corporate, tax, government, academic and non-profit organizations to make informed decisions and achieve better business outcomes. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. Today, LexisNexis Legal & Professional harnesses leading-edge technology and world-class content to help professionals work in faster, easier and more effective ways. Through close collaboration with its customers, the company ensures organizations can leverage its solutions to reduce risk, improve productivity, increase profitability and grow their business. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 175 countries with 10,000 employees worldwide, is part of RELX Group, a world-leading provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries.