B2 Management and Consulting, a national leader in the legal industry when it comes to satisfying the back office needs of law firms, got some national recognition earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the Huffington Post, a national media outlet with millions of readers, highlighted the company in an article entitled “The Next Big Thing in Law.”

The recognition comes as no surprise to the approximately 60 law firms, spread across the country, that already use B2.

“The Huffington Post’s recognition of this trend is important for us and the industry as a whole,” said Brenda Barnes, the CEO and founder of B2. “However, the loyalty we have experienced throughout our customer base means even more to us.”

B2 certainly has plenty of experience in the field, which the Huffington Post recognized in its article.

“Barnes launched her Austin company…on the front end of a trend that has come to be called Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO),” according to the Post. “The paradigm shift that began because of economic recession continues to grow in popularity as law firms and corporate legal departments push to minimize their costs by transferring to external vendors’ services for niche legal expertise, paralegal, accounting, and human resources demands.

“Instead of consuming billable hours, which now average $408 in the legal profession, lawyers are turning to technology and external providers.”

The Post continued, noting that B2 “is evolving LPO services further with the introduction of a cloud-based platform called ‘Plug and Practice.’ The software enables law firms to acquire services like billing, accounting, human resources, payroll, recruiting, time and billing, and insurance without hiring ‘layers of people.’”

Barnes told the Post that B2 is “leveraging our processes with technology to create an almost burden-free system for lawyers. The responsibility to manage the business side of their work still exists, but the pressure to deal with that is gone and their focus on legal work improves, and their level of services goes up. These are progressive attorneys, not the traditional lawyer of the past.”

