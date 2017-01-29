Sirius by STAR EV

At the golf industry’s biggest trade show event of the year, the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show, golf cars and low speed electric vehicles occupy a large part of the convention room floor. On Thursday’s Morning Drive on the Golf Channel, live at the Orange County Convention Center, the STAR EV Sirius took center stage along with big industry names like Club Car, E-Z-Go, and Garia.

Although primarily associated with golf, the golf car industry now encompasses a wide range of small vehicles from LSVs (a street legal low-speed vehicle) to utility vehicles to the classic golf course companion. STAR EV kept the golf course-to-neighborhood overlap in mind with the ground-up creation of the new Sirius model, which boasts automotive conveniences like an electronic locking trunk, USB port, LED illuminated dashboard, and self-cancelling turn signals. But it is still golf course worthy, with optional golf ball holder inserts, and a large bagwell, or the option of a 2-in-1 Combo Seat (a patented design that turns a rear seat into a golf bag holder without tools).

STAR EV revealed two prototypes at its PGA show exhibit; a standard Sirius with 2-in-1 Combo Seat, and a “tricked-out” version to show how customizable the Sirius will be. The front trunk gives the golf car the look of a hood that can be painted a different color from the main body, like the sleek matte black trunk on the deep metallic maroon prototype. STAR EV also offers a variety of wheels, with rim finishes in machined aluminum, matte black, dura chrome, black PVD, and special color accents.

While the models at the show were standard 2 and 4-passenger vehicles, the Sirius line will expand to include 6 and 8 passenger models like the STAR EV Classic. As all STAR’s vehicles, the Sirius is 100% electric with a 4 kW AC motor, 350 A Curtis AC controller, and can travel at a top speed of 19.5 mph. (The LSV version peaks at 25 mph.) The line officially launches in the summer of 2017, available through any of STAR’s 250+ authorized dealers nationwide and internationally.