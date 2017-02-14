High Tech Photobooth Offers Minilab Quality on the Spot

FOTONAUT - THE MOST ENTERTAINING PHOTOBOOTH IN OUTER SPACE!

Photobooths have lately become a popular addition to events, weddings, conferences, and parties around the world. But until now, they have largely produced poor quality. The official launch of Fotonaut is a revolution within all photobooths.

“We made it our mission to create the highest quality photobooth, so that people get minilab quality photos right there at the event within a few seconds, thanks to a world’s fastest mobile printer,” explains Martin Prošek, co-founder of Fotonaut. “We have gone to great lengths to ensure that the Fotonaut photobooth is the best it could get and goes far beyond every expectation of a regular photobooth.”

Fotonaut was created by people deeply involved in photography to finally give the world an ultimate quality photobooth. Once the programming, which would come out as 700 pages if printed, was done, they started working on the housing for the unit. Fotonaut’s beautiful design is something that truly stands out, featuring a matte aluminum finish, sleek black surfaces and sturdy wooden legs. Collaboration with expert jewelers, high-tech designers and programming specialists paid off, as they, among many other awards, won the A’ Design Award and Competition 2016. Fotonaut’s been tested at over 1,500 events over the last three years, so that it could be absolutely flawless when it now hits the market.

Fotonaut is ideal for all types of social events, including conferences, corporate events, weddings, reunions, product launches etc. Digital branding of each printed picture allows companies to add in their logo and other additional information, turning Fotonaut into an effective marketing tool. To help ensure that people will really fall in love with their pictures and will tend to keep them for future display, Fotonaut allows immediate software enhancement of every photo before printing to remove any blemishes.

“We are excited about the response we have been getting about the launch of Fotonaut,” added Prošek. “We look forward to working with people to show them the many benefits and help them get started using Fotonaut for their own events, marketing business or simply for fun.”

For those interested in starting up their own new photobooth business, Fotonaut begins providing a return on investment after just 10 events. It is easy to transport, handle and control. It’s an ideal opportunity for those who are self-employed, as well as marketing companies, wedding planners or convention centers, where Fotonaut can be used as an added incentive and benefit.