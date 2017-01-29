HealthyChildren.org, the official American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) website for parents, is having a Get Fit in February Sweepstakes Event. Registered users of the site will have multiple chances to win a Fitbit Charge 2 activity wristband that tracks steps, heart rate, sleep, and more.

The event begins February 1, 2017 and ends on February 10, 2017. Participants may enter once each day during the event. Ten winners will be drawn on or about February 13, 2017. Winners will be announced on HealthyChildren.org Facebook page after March 15, 2017

