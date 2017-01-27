We stay on top of consumer taste trends. Our goal is to help food companies develop new taste sensations that they can call their own – offerings that are unique and stand out.

Fuchs North America, a leading maker of seasonings, flavor systems and taste solutions for the food manufacturing, retail and foodservice industries, introduces the Game Day Glory III Collection – a new line of distinctive seasonings, bases and flavors. The collection’s 4 delicious and on-trend items are perfect for noshing on during the Big Game.

Among the collection’s offerings are seasonings and blends for proteins, dips, and snacks. These items are also the starting point for food manufacturers and foodservice establishments to develop their own unique signature product offerings, with Fuchs’ culinary specialists at their side.

The New Collection

Our new Game Day Glory III Collection includes the following 4 seasoning blends:



Caramelized Onion & Roasted Garlic Dip Seasoning

Chick Chick Chili Soup Base

Chipotle Caramel Snack Seasoning

Honey Sriracha Wing Rub

In introducing the collection, Shannon Cushen, Fuchs’s director of marketing, explained the strategy behind the collection. “When people are preparing for the big game, they’re looking for bold and exciting flavors. It’s all about finding fun and easy options to serve so that you can focus on the game and cheer on your team,” she observes.

“Our newest collection delivers on flavor, providing new twists on Game Day favorites. And, with on-trend flavors like Chipotle Caramel, these blends are sure to be winners long after football season ends,” Cushen adds.

Fuchs helps food companies make sense of the trends and tap into where the culinary energy is strongest. In this spirit, each of the items that make up Fuchs’ Game Day Glory III Collection features delicious and on-trend flavors that will liven up all of your Game Day favorites.

Delicious Dip Seasoning

Elizabeth Lindemer, CEC, Fuchs’ corporate executive chef, worked to develop blends that meet consumers’ high expectations of unique and vibrant flavors. “Our Caramelized Onion & Roasted Garlic Dip Seasoning features sweet and savory caramelized onions with a punch of roasted garlic to help you create an appetizing dip for your guests with ease,” Lindemer describes.

Robust Rub

Game Day wouldn’t be complete without wings! Our Honey Sriracha Wing Rub will be your new “go to” for wings and other proteins. According to Lindemer, “This blend is perfect for shaking on already cooked wings or for using as a marinade. It’s great for wings or anything else you want to add a little sweet and spicy hint of flavor.”

Sensational Snack Seasoning

Not only is our Chipotle Caramel Snack Seasoning particularly on trend, but it’s also incredibly versatile. “You’ll want to sprinkle this on all your favorite snacks! It’s a fun topping for popcorn, roasted nuts, crackers and other snacks too,” Lindemer suggests.

Savory Soup Base

No need to spend all day in the kitchen preparing for the Big Game! “Our Chick Chick Chili Soup Base is flavorful and fast! It makes it easy for you to make a delicious batch of chili in no time at all so you can be free to enjoy the game!” Lindemer enthuses.

Custom Solutions, Too

According to Ken Wuestenfeld, vice president of sales and technical services, the strategy behind all of Fuchs’ offerings like the Game Day Glory III Collection is to help food manufacturers and foodservice establishments create irresistible new items that build on culinary traditions, but that are also unique.

As Wuestenfeld explained, the development process is a combination of science and art. “We stay on top of consumer taste trends. Our goal is to help food companies develop new taste sensations that they can call their own – offerings that are unique and stand out.”

With each customer, Fuchs North America goes from conception to manufacturing to delivery of an approved flavor as quickly as possible. “We have a wide range of flavor bases at the ready, and, as a result, we can provide samples for immediate testing. Then we customize and refine the flavor to attain exactly the taste characteristics our customer is seeking,” Wuestenfeld reports.

Doing so means that taking a food or flavor idea from concept to delivery can often be accomplished in a matter of weeks or even less time. “Especially when under tight product development timeframes, being able to support customers with that kind of rapid schedule is a huge benefit,” Wuestenfeld emphasized.

Complimentary Samples Available

For a limited time, Fuchs North America is offering complimentary samples of the items in its new Game Day Glory III Collection. To request samples, contact Rebekah Wicke toll-free at 800-365-3229. You may also e-mail your request to rwicke(at)fuchsna.com or visit http://www.fuchsna.com/game-day.

About Fuchs North America

Fuchs North America is a leading producer and supplier of value-added seasonings, spices and flavor systems to the food manufacturing and foodservice industries. With a heritage that extends back more than 75 years, the company specializes in the development of full flavor systems, custom flavor profiles and seasoning products – including supporting some of the world’s largest and best-recognized food brands.

Fuchs North America’s seasoning specialists are experts in anticipating and identifying consumer trends – and converting them into successful flavor profiles. They work closely with food technologists and product development personnel at client companies to design distinctive, differentiated flavor systems. Fuchs products are made in a precision processing environment that ensures consistent, repeatable quality, order to order.

Since 1990, Fuchs North America has been part of the worldwide Fuchs Group, the largest privately-held spice and seasoning company in the industry. The Fuchs Group serves food manufacturing, foodservice and retail segments, backed by secure, quality sourcing plus state-of-the-art production facilities on four continents.

Website address: http://www.fuchsna.com.