Engel & Völkers Florida is pleased to announce the addition of seasoned Real Estate professional, Craig Anderson to the Engel & Völkers Florida Team.

Anderson has been involved in the Real Estate industry for more than 30 years, ten of those years have been spent in the business of Franchise Sales. Anderson began his outstanding career after acquiring his licenses as both a Salesman and a Broker in the US Virgin Islands, where he owned his own very successful brokerage, Anderson Company Real Estate or ACRE. The Florida native returned in 1995 to buy a boutique condo company in Boca Raton, Florida, which he would later sell.

Anderson was a National Director to National Association of Realtors (NAR), President of both the St. Thomas-St. John and the Territorial Board of Realtors. Anderson earned both the GRI and CRS designations as well as the coveted “Realtor of the Year” award.

Anderson began his career in Franchise Sales in 1999 and never missed a sales quota for the next ten years; receiving Salesman of the Year for Realogy twice along with numerous quarterly and annual awards and accolades. He also was awarded the prestigious "Presidents Club" designation every year he was in the field.

Anderson was a partner in the acclaimed Real Estate consulting group, PCMS Consulting Company, for five years and helped to grow that company before its eventual sale in 2015.

“Engel & Völkers Florida is thrilled to add someone with Craig’s practice and skill in the field to our team. With Craig’s experience we will further strengthen our successful expansion of new shops for the Engel & Völkers network in Florida,” stated Timo Khammash, Managing Partner at Engel & Völkers Florida.

Anderson now lives in Stuart, Florida, the "Sailfish Capital of the World,” is a golf enthusiast and loves to give freely of his time to local charities. To date Craig has personally been involved in three Habitat for Humanity builds, having participated in two in Florida and one in Texas.

Anderson has been responsible for well over 100 franchise transactions in his career to date and is eager to bring that enthusiasm and expertise to Engel & Völkers Florida. "I'm very excited to be a part of the incredible team at Engel & Völkers Florida. I look forward to the opportunity to deliver our core values of Exclusivity, Passion and Competence to those who desire the highest standards of service and support in today's competitive franchise market.”

