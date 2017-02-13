The Estrada-Zea Team Launches At Engel & Völkers Miami

“We have been able to leverage our industry knowledge with Engel & Völkers’ best practices, technology, international network, and brand recognition – unique resources no other company offers.”

Engel & Völkers Miami, a luxury real estate firm, is pleased to announce the launch of the Estrada-Zea Team. Juan Estrada and Margarita Zea, residential real estate advisors who specialize in luxury condos, have built on their momentum and established a team within Engel & Völkers Miami.

The husband-and-wife duo, previous owners of VIP Florida Real Estate, merged their company with Engel & Völkers in late 2015 after recognizing the competitive advantage and benefits the renowned brand provides. The brand’s strength, growing global network, innovative technology and collaborative local company culture aligned with their business development goals. Since joining the brand, Juan and Margarita have brought a level of talent that has not only resulted in success for their own business, but for the company as a whole.

“My wife and I are proud of the successful track record we’ve built and are thrilled to be able to work with one of the world’s most prominent real estate companies,” Juan Estrada said. “We have been able to leverage our industry knowledge with Engel & Völkers’ best practices, technology, international network, and brand recognition – unique resources no other company offers.”

“Engel & Völkers is growing in Miami and we have been successful in attracting market-leading real estate professionals,” said Irving Padron, Engel & Völkers Miami License Partner. “That said, we’re focused on quality, not quantity, and we’re strategically building our firm with like-minded professionals like the Estrada-Zea Team who share our same excitement and passion about our brand and Miami’s future. I thank them for their tremendous contribution to our company, and we’re excited to see what’s next for this power duo.”

Since joining, the Estrada-Zea Team has tripled their personal sales volume, listed several million-plus dollar listings including a $6.7 million luxury condo last month and is on track to reach at least $40 million in sales in 2017. Additionally, the team was recognized as a 2016 Top Producer for the Miami office while Estrada was recently promoted to Director of Luxury Condo Sales - a new position created to reward his efforts and meet the growing market demand for agents with his level of expertise.

