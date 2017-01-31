The TownePlace Suites Miami Airport will soon be serving the MIA market offering a unique mixture of a branded hotel and local flare. Naples Hotel Group is overseeing construction and will manage the property upon opening. Hotelex Group LLC is the owner of the Florida hotel and local to Miami. This is the second hotel project for the pair in South Florida. The property is conveniently located less than one mile from the main entrance of the airport and will have a shuttle van to transport guests.

Currently the interiors and exterior of the hotel are being painted. The pool is being poured alongside a courtyard patio with a BBQ grill for guests. Hotel construction teams are also working on completing the parking deck that will be gated self-parking for guests upon opening.

The Florida hotel will have an expanded lobby with custom decor by local Miami designer, Moniomi Design. The lobby features a full-service bar with a light food menu. The TownePlace Suites brand offers studio, 1 and 2-bedroom residential-style suites. All guest rooms have kitchens equipped with a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, cooktop, plates and silverware. Additional amenities of the hotel include an outdoor pool and patio area, fitness center, 750 sq. ft. of meeting room space, and daily complimentary breakfast.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Brittany Bou-Sliman at brittany(at)napleshotelgroup(dot)com or 239-206-4273.

About Naples Hotel Group

Naples Hotel Group is a hotel development and management company founded in 1999. NHG has achieved superior results and has a proven ability to enhance the performance of hotels using their experience, responsiveness and extensive resources. NHG, based in Naples and Orlando, prides itself on building long-term relationships with quality people and organizations. To learn more visit, http://www.napleshotelgroup.com.