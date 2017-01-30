ShareThis, the sharing intelligence company that helps marketers and publishers unlock powerful data insights to fuel customer growth, today announced the appointment of Dana Hayes Jr. to the position of President. Hayes will be charged with spearheading the growth of both the data and media teams and will report directly to ShareThis CEO Kurt Abrahamson.

Hayes, a seasoned data and media executive, brings a proven track record of building both startups and larger profitable units at enterprise public companies. He most recently served as the group vice president of global partnership development for Acxiom. His team focused on building strategic partnerships and distribution relationships to advance data-driven marketing and advertising globally.

Prior to Acxiom, Hayes held the a number of senior leadership positions focused on building the Business Development and Digital Ad Sales teams with Tribune, quadrantOne, and Travora Media as well as serving as an Executive in Residence/Advisor role for Abundant Venture Partners, a business incubator focused on early-stage, service-based companies in media and healthcare.

“The data and footprint that ShareThis has is an incredible asset, and I’m excited to spearhead the growth of the media and data sales team,” said Hayes. “There is no other independent company that understands social sharing more intimately than ShareThis, and I look forward to using my experience to help lift company awareness and enable the market to realize the tremendous opportunity in sharing.”

In recent months, ShareThis welcomed Acxiom alum Ann Kennedy as SVP, Product and Huanjin Chen as SVP, Engineering and Data Science. Kennedy was charged with evolving and growing Acxiom’s data, recognition, platform, and delivery products for omni-channel marketing. At ShareThis, Kennedy is responsible for creating and executing highly impactful and effective data-driven products and services for marketers and publishers. Chen joined ShareThis from Sysomos where he served as the SVP of Engineering. Chen is charged with building and evolving the company’s data capabilities to help marketers and publishers identify unique key audiences, meet their KPIs and campaign goals and generate the highest return on ad spend. Both Kennedy and Chen also report into the ShareThis CEO.

“We've added these three key leaders in data to help steer the ShareThis transformation into a persistent and consistent data platform,” said Abrahamson. “Our goal at ShareThis to provide augmented intelligence layered in with persistent data to give our clients deeper insights for longer-term consumer interests. Bringing Dana, Ann, and Huanjin on to the team, we are enabling the expansion of our offerings."

About ShareThis

ShareThis, the Sharing Intelligence Company, has been collecting and synthesizing social share data since 2007. ShareThis is the trusted pioneer of sharing data that spans the social platform walled gardens, transforming authentic human sharing behavior into actionable data outputs at scale for marketers, brands, and publishers. Based in Palo Alto, CA, the company is privately held. To learn more visit http://www.sharethis.com