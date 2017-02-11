Mazzitti & Sullivan Counseling Services Launches New Website

Mazzitti & Sullivan Counseling Services is pleased to announce that its revamped website is now live at http://www.mazzittiandsullivan.com.

The new website makes it easy for visitors to learn more about Mazzitti & Sullivan’s drug and alcohol and mental health counseling programs. An easy-to-navigate homepage walks potential clients step-by-step through the process of scheduling an initial appointment. Visitors can also easily see what counseling services are available at the Mazzitti & Sullivan location closest to them.

Each page invites the potential client to schedule an appointment, and makes it a simple process by offering a click-to-call feature that will be especially useful to mobile users, who make up the majority of website visitors.

Mazzitti & Sullivan Counseling Services’s new website also introduces visitors to the brand’s revamped image, which uses a modern layout, bold colors, and warm imagery to communicate Mazzitti & Sullivan’s experience and focus on the human element to potential clients.

“We are incredibly excited at the opportunity to share the new website. This provides a platform for our system to communicate Mazzitti and Sullivan’s core values of integrity, dedication, collaboration and passion with the community. The improvements allow for greater access to services and a more user friendly experience,” said Andrew Schmitt, Regional Director of Outpatient Services.

Mazzitti & Sullivan designed the website in collaboration with Active Marketing, a marketing agency based in Traverse City, MI.