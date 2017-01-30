Families staying at Antlers at Vail enjoy suites with kitchens, plentiful amenities and ski valet – now with one-bedroom bunk room upgrade, kids’ rental gear and family dinner (photo © micromonkey). “Antlers is a good choice for families looking for convenience, location, and luxury at reasonable prices,” wrote Curbed Ski.

Spring Break skiing with the family doesn’t have to be a saga of schlepping piles of gear and trying to please picky eaters at pricey restaurants. The 2017 “Snow Camp” family ski special from Antlers at Vail hotel (ranked a “best ski hotel for families” by Curbed Ski and #1 by TripAdvisor for Vail Specialty Lodging) pairs a kids-stay-free deal with complimentary kids’ ski rentals and ski valet to the slopes via Ski Butlers plus a chef-prepared in-room meal. And the Antlers’ spacious kitchens, dining areas and living rooms allow families to spread out – and stock the fridge however they like. Available March 5 – April 23, 2017, Antlers at Vail Snow Camp keeps the spring vacation emphasis on fun.

“Situated on the banks of Gore Creek in Vail's Lionshead village, Antlers is a good choice for families looking for convenience, location, and luxury at reasonable prices,” wrote Curbed Ski when it named Antlers at Vail a favorite ski hotel. “Families will appreciate the hotel's close location to the Lionshead Gondola and easy access to the in-town shuttle.”

Families also appreciate Antlers at Vail’s surprisingly big list of unusual complimentary amenities that help keep kids busy and parents happy, including such perfect-for-Snow-Camp offerings as loaner snowshoes, sleds, GoPro cameras and more than 100 movie DVDs. The hotel also has a unique library of appliance loaners – espresso machines, waffle makers, blenders, toaster ovens, crock pots, rice steamers – for kid-pleasing home-cooked family meals, and of course, the heated outdoor pool with hot tubs, high-speed WiFi and underground parking.

Antlers at Vail is located in Lionshead, Vail’s family-friendly neighborhood. Take the Eagle Bahn Gondola – just steps from the Antlers – up to Vail’s Adventure Ridge, offering ski bikes, kids snowmobile track and a slippery tubing slope, or go ice skating at the nearby Vail Square rink. Also fun for families, dine and bowl at hip eatery bōl, explore skiing history at the Colorado Ski & Snowboard Museum, or don Antlers’ loaner snowshoes and head to Walking Mountain Science Center for a naturalist-led hike through aspen forests and streamside habitat.

For the Snow Camp special, Antlers at Vail will provide a one-bedroom condo with a bunkbed at the one-bedroom rate, allowing kids to stay free. In addition, Ski Butlers, which is on-site at Antlers and transports gear to Vail’s Eagle Bahn gondola and back as one of the hotel’s many complimentary amenities, will come to the family’s guest suite to fit rental gear – and provide one complimentary kid’s rental package with every paid adult performance ski rental. Also included: one family dinner prepared by in-house catering chef, Chef Barry Robinson, delivered to your suite ready for reheating at your convenience. Guests may choose from a menu of dinner options, including Beef and vegetable stew, chicken pot pie ragout and traditional spaghetti and meatballs.

The Snow Camp special is available for $620/night for a family of four March 5-31, and $335/night April 1-23, subject to availability and restrictions. Taxes are not included, but as always Antlers at Vail charges no resort fees.

About Antlers at Vail:

Antlers at Vail hotel offers a relaxed Vail lodging experience in a fabulous mountain setting and has achieved Vail’s Platinum lodging rating, the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence and GreenLeader status and received the 2016 Community Impact Award from the Vail Valley Partnership. With condominiums ranging from studio suites up to four-bedroom penthouses, the Antlers has an A+ location on the banks of Gore Creek, just steps from restaurants, galleries, shops, free Vail town shuttle and the Lionshead Gondola. For more information and reservations visit http://www.antlersvail.com.

