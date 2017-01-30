Tillywig Award-Thinkbaby At Thinkbaby, it’s our priority to develop products with health and safety on the forefront. Being recognized for our efforts is a wonderful outcome of our focus in providing safer alternatives.

Thinkbaby Safe Sunscreen SPF 50+, the most award-winning sunscreen on the market, recently earned Tillywig, Toy and Media Awards, Parents’ Favorite Products Award. Each year, the Tillywig Awards Program delivers product information and reviews of superior children’s products to consumers, retailers, and media. Thinkbaby’s Safe Sunscreen was recognized as a Parents’ Favorite Product, for the diligence and care that went into the development of the sunscreen.

“We are thrilled to receive our first Tillywig Award for our Safe Sunscreen,” said Kevin Brodwick, Founder of Thinkbaby and Thinksport. “At Thinkbaby, it’s our priority to develop products with health and safety on the forefront. Being recognized for our efforts is a wonderful outcome of our focus in providing safer alternatives.”

Thinkbaby Safe Sunscreen SPF 50+ contains the highest level of water resistance, UVA/UVB and SPF. The mineral-based sunscreen is top-rated by Environmental Working Group with “1” rating and a member of the Safe Cosmetics Campaign Compact. Through leadership in formulating safe products, Thinkbaby Sunscreen became the first sunscreen to pass Whole Foods Market Premium Care Requirements. Specifically formulated free of biologically harmful chemicals, this non-toxic sunscreen is made in the USA, applies easily with a non-oily feel.

About Thinkbaby and Thinksport

Thinkbaby and Thinksport's founder, Kevin Brodwick, brought his interest in health and preventative medicine and his background in biotechnology together to form a company with the sole purpose to create alternative products for babies, children, adults, and athletes alike. With a team of physicians and scientists focused on the latest biological and chemical sciences, Thinkbaby Thinksport continues to lead in the usage of safe, non-toxic materials for consumer goods.

For more information, visit

gothinkbaby.com, gothinksport.com, twitter.com/thinkbaby_sport, facebook.com/thinkbaby.thinksport, and instagram.com/thinkbabythinksport & https://www.instagram.com/thinksport/.

###