Author's Helpful Journey on the Path to Transformation

Daya Devi-Doolin, a motivational speaker, Healer and Award-Winning Author, has offered a transforming blueprint in her eighth book, Grow Thin While You Sleep! It guides the reader to get to the root of blockages like excess poundage, release the cause of what was keeping her stuck, to get to that new job, new outfit, new healthy relationship or new health regime. Her book is readily available on Kindle, Amazon, CreateSpace and http://www.padaran.com for easy reading under the category of self-help, personal transformation, and self-help, motivational. Her book’s official launch date is February 11, 2017.

Daya was in a near death car accident and could no longer continue her work as a Yoga instructor or prepare her own food for the family. She had to rely on what the three males in the house could prepare for her, which were often fast foods. While no Yoga or exercise was possible for a very long time, she chose to exercise in her mind using tools she had learned previously in her study of yoga and fitness. This reinforced her understanding of the power of thought, particularly strong before, during and after sleeping, in transforming our reality.

There is an inherited gift of Creative Mind that is available to each of us. Our Maker is always in Total Agreement with whatever thoughts are held and entertained as truth. Consider these points from Daya's book.



The power and knowledge to work with thoughts and utilize them to transform reality is always available. Consciousness is it! It creates the world from within to without, from mind to manifestation.

Ego uses guilt, anger, blame, judgment or criticism to create a self-reinforcing prison.

Changing perception changes reality.

Daya's words and inspirational story fire up the mental-emotional changes that can lead to a changed body image, enhanced relationships, goals achieved and transformation realized.

BookViral’s Review - "A faith-based and enlightened approach to overcoming life’s challenges, Grow Thin While You Sleep proves a powerful catalyst for positive change. Highly accessible, Daya Devi-Doolin isn’t an author to persuade her readers with undue complexity or make outlandish claims, but by candidly sharing her own experiences she invites her readers to take a step back and consider an alternative perspective. It’s certainly compelling, and whilst you might find similar texts on the subject few authors inspire on the level that Daya Devi-Doolin does, or more importantly succeed in making the vital connection between spiritual and bodily well-being. In clear and concise prose her guidance is easy to visualize and follow. Through her own transformative experiences, both concept and execution are easy to incorporate in our daily regimes. She includes recipes to compliment her holistic methodology, but it’s in the cleansing of body and mind that she opens us up to the possibilities of long-lasting and transformative change in our lives through influences we might otherwise not recognize or act upon." http://www.bookviral.com/grow-thin-while-you-sleep/4593174055

Daya-Devi Doolin’s book “Grow Thin While You Sleep!” has answers that lead to where success lies. This book charts a course through a series of steps, a process that leads from perceived failure to sustained triumph. Daya interweaves her fascinating story within the principles that lead to achievement, even while you sleep.